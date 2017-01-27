Collective Soul returns to perform at InsideSales.com's Accelerate '17 Event

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - Jan 27, 2017) - Sales acceleration software leader InsideSales.com announced multi-platinum selling artists Collective Soul will perform at Accelerate '17, the world's foremost gathering of senior sales executives.

Scheduled for February 13-16, 2017 at Utah's Snowbird Ski Resort, Accelerate '17 is a TED talk-style event with heavy emphasis on intimate collaboration and sharing of best practices. In keeping with the event's intimate nature, Collective Soul will perform an acoustic set, incorporating heavy crowd interaction.

"This is a reprise of an enormously moving performance by Collective Soul at this very event two years ago," said InsideSales.com founder and CEO Dave Elkington. "These guys know how to keep a brand fresh, vital and relevant. In addition to great music, we're looking forward to gaining some insights from the band on how to manage a brand as iconic as theirs."

Since its inception in 2014, Accelerate has evolved into the sales industry's foremost event for senior sales executives to share best practices in lead generation, predictive lead and account scoring, prescriptive sales activities, prescriptive opportunity scoring, pipeline management, predictive forecasting and customer success. This year, hundreds of executives will join industry thought leaders in sharing proven, replicable practices on leveraging data science to grow top-line revenue and significantly boost forecast accuracy.

