Colleen LeCount Joins Mobolize as SVP Global Sales & Marketing

Former Sprint exec bolsters team to manage rapid growth

SANTA MONICA, CA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - With the increased demand for mobile providers to see, control and monetize mobile data, Mobolize has hired Colleen LeCount as its Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing to continue its global growth with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and others across the telecommunications ecosystem.

LeCount brings extensive experience in mobile networks, including 12 years working at Sprint. As General Manager of Global Product & Business Development for Sprint, LeCount helped drive revenue through professional services and the licensing of intellectual property to mobile operators globally.

Most recently, LeCount ran her own consulting practice, advising telecommunications and technology companies on product launches and market expansion. She's commercialized solutions with more than 30 mobile operators around the globe.

"We've expanded our leadership team to maximize growth and take advantage of the increasing demand for our products and services," said Philip Mustain, Mobolize President and CEO. "Colleen's extensive industry experience means that we will be better than ever at identifying opportunities and serving our customers."

"It's vital that mobile providers deliver value added services that increase revenue and improve customer satisfaction," said LeCount. "Mobolize provides actionable insights when users are on both cellular and Wi-Fi networks. I'm excited to join the Mobolize team to help telecoms everywhere leverage the unique value our technology."

LeCount will be attending Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on Feb. 27 to March 2, along with other members of the Mobolize leadership team. She looks forward to connecting with industry leaders to discuss partnership opportunities.

About Mobolize

Mobolize's software enables telecommunications operators to See, Control and Monetize all the data on users' mobile devices on any cellular or Wi-Fi network. Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), handset manufactures, and third-party developers use Mobolize's Secure Wi-Fi, Real-time Alerts and Content Control solutions to enhance customer experience and increase revenue. Mobolize is based in Santa Monica, Calif. USA. To learn more about Mobolize, visit http://www.mobolize.com.