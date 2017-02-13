College Affordability Central to New Three-Year Initiative

CEDARVILLE, OH--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - As higher education costs rise across the country, many students and their families are looking for creative -- yet high-quality -- options to save time and money. In response to these growing demands, Cedarville University in southwestern Ohio is launching 12 programs that will allow students to earn a bachelor's degree in three years, effective for the fall 2017 semester.

Students pursuing a three-year program at Cedarville can choose from 12 popular majors -- many containing multiple tracks -- in a wide range of academic areas:

Communication

Biology

English

Finance

History

Management

Marketing

Music

Nursing

Psychology

Social Work

Youth Ministry

Three-year programs are more affordable and cost-effective, allowing students to save up to $15,000 on their degree. By eliminating a year of college, students can also enter the job market earlier, earning an additional year of income.

"The goal is to provide a different avenue for students to complete their programs while maintaining the quality in expectations of the program," said Dr. Thomas Mach, professor of history and assistant vice president for academics.

The three-year programs have the same degree requirements as their four-year counterparts, so students do not sacrifice the skills and experience necessary for their career paths. Students take courses on campus year-round, allowing them to benefit from Cedarville's valuable residential experience.

"Ever since I arrived at Cedarville University, one of my main concerns has been to make Cedarville accessible to as many students as possible, because I believe so strongly in our mission to equip students to live 'for the Word of God and the Testimony of Jesus Christ,'" said Dr. Thomas White, president of Cedarville University. "Providing three-year program options enables students to join the work force quicker, while making the most of their education for the kingdom of God."

