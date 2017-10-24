College Boreal Selects Brightspace, Replacing Blackboard, to Serve the Diverse Learning Needs of Francophone Students Across Ontario

WATERLOO, ON--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - D2L, the global learning leader, announces that Collège Boréal has selected its Brightspace Learning Management System (LMS) to enhance teaching and learning experiences across six campuses and 37 access centers in 25 communities across Ontario, Canada.

Recognized for the quality, accessibility and flexibility of its services, Collège Boréal is one of the premier French-language colleges in Ontario. They decided to transition to Brightspace from Blackboard because of D2L's proven track record of transforming learning experiences across North America. Brightspace is closely aligned with the College's online learning priorities, including its availability in French.

"As a francophone college with campuses and access centers across Ontario, a strong LMS has always been critical to maintain the quality and versatility of our teaching and learning environment," said Lyne Michaud, Vice-President of Academics for Collège Boréal. "We chose the Brightspace platform due to its rich set of features and functionalities, which will present new ways for our students to connect, engage and collaborate in the learning process, and create a better learning experience in French."

As the underlying LMS for Collège Boréal, Brightspace will be used by every student and faculty engaged in post-secondary education, continuing education or training as part of an apprenticeship program.

"For the 13th time in 16 years, Collège Boréal received the highest graduate satisfaction rate in Ontario and for the 16th time in 17 years, they reported the highest graduation rate. That is a testament to their commitment to deliver a high-caliber learning environment," said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. "With Brightspace, we look forward to building on this legacy by offering students a more modern and engaging learning environment."

