College for Financial Planning Launches Digital Badges for Graduates

Digital badges allow graduates to promote their professional designations and provide employers with third-party verification

CENTENNIAL, CO--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - The College for Financial Planning (CFFP) is proud to announce the launch of digital badges for its professional designation holding graduates. Graduates can use digital badges to promote their professional designation via social media, email, digital documents, and personal websites. The digital badge also allows potential employers, clients, and partners to verify the credential and learn more about its value.

"As we move deeper into the digital age the manner in which we evaluate professional credentials is evolving," CFFP President John Sears said. "We look to social media profiles and web presence to document and verify the legitimacy of the credentials presented by a potential advisor, counselor or agent. The new CFFP digital badges provide an exciting new way for our graduates to share their professional accomplishments with others. It's the perfect complement to more traditional methods such as showcasing credentials on business cards, resumes, and printed materials."

The digital badges are delivered via Acclaim, an independent third-party badging company. Acclaim is the industry leader that offers verification employers, clients, and partners can rely on to ensure the credential is a valid achievement.

Digital badges are available for all of the following designations: Accredited Asset Management Specialist℠(AAMS®), Accredited Domestic Partnership Advisor℠(ADPA®), Accredited Portfolio Management Advisor℠(APMA®), Accredited Wealth Management Advisor℠(AWMA®), Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor℠(CMFC®), Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ (CRPC®), Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist℠ (CRPS®), Registered Paraplanner℠ (RP®), and Master Planner Advanced Studies℠ (MPAS®).

Graduates who earn one of these designations receive a link to accept their digital badge in the eCampus student portal. This link allows them to create a free account at Acclaim, activate the digital badge, and access the sharing features. The digital badge includes a link to the Acclaim platform, which provides information about the program and gives visitors the opportunity to easily verify the credential.

Digital badges will automatically expire on the date the professional designation expires. They will also automatically renew if the graduate renews their designation within the required time limits. If a graduate does not renew his or her badge it will not be deleted, but is shown as expired to anyone who accesses the link.

To learn more about CFFP digital badges, visit cffpinfo.com/digital-badge/.

About the College for Financial Planning

Founded in 1972, the College for Financial Planning provides accessible and flexible degree, non-degree, and continuing professional education programs to students nationwide. Shortly after its founding, the College introduced the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification, which has evolved into the world's most recognized and respected financial planning credential, with more than 65,000 professionals in the U.S. having earned the credential.

In addition to its CFP Certification Professional Education Program, the College offers two graduate degree programs that provide more in-depth knowledge of the finance industry. Professional designation programs are also available, with specializations ranging from asset management to retirement planning. The College for Financial Planning is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the North Central Association. More than 150,000 students have graduated from the College's programs. For more information, visit www.cffpinfo.com.