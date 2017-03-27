College H.U.N.K.S Haul Away Hunger for Children Everywhere

National moving company, College H.U.N.K.S Hauling Junk, one of the first companies to appear on ABC's "Shark Tank" is partnering with Feeding Children Everywhere for an impactful One-For-One Giving Program

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk (HUNKS) has chosen Feeding Children Everywhere (FCE) as its national social cause and charitable partner, and will donate two meals for every moving or hauling job they complete. This is expected to produce over 300,000 healthy meals for children in need over the course of the first year of the program.

In addition HUNKS (which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service) will help sponsor a number of "Hunger Projects" helping to prepare thousands of healthy meals to be distributed to communities in need. FCE will also deploy local HUNKS to set up and break down at Hunger Projects across the country, helping FCE fulfill its Pledge to Sustainability by reducing its carbon footprint.

HUNKS Co-Founder and President Nick Friedman says about this new partnership, "As a socially conscious, values-based, and purpose-driven organization, we were looking for a very noble cause that resonates with our franchise owners, team members, and clients to align with our brand as our official charitable partner. Our company purpose is to Move The World and one of our Core Values is Building Leaders, so this gives us an opportunity to live our purpose by helping end child hunger, and to help fuel tomorrow's leaders today."

Partnering with College Hunks Hauling Junk will also help FCE fulfill its Pledge to Sustainability. Dave Green, CEO of FCE, explains: "Part of that Pledge is reducing air travel by 40 percent. Deploying H.U.N.K.S. who are already located throughout the country for setup means fewer members of FCE's team flying out to projects - a change that will not only reduce our carbon footprint but reduce costs for our charitable programs."

He concludes, "We look forward to the HUNKS becoming our Hunger Heroes, and this partnership is a big win for everyone. It's a win for donors, volunteers, current partners, the environment … and most importantly, for the 1 out of 4 children in our country who are currently struggling with hunger."

College H.U.N.K.S Hauling Junk: The largest junk removal and moving franchise in North America. Originally started by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van, the company now has more than 100 franchises and 1,000 employees nationwide. College H.U.N.K.S Hauling Junk has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and more. For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com, or call 1-888-689-5999.

Feeding Children Everywhere: Started around a family's dining room table, Feeding Children Everywhere has grown into a worldwide movement. FCE was formed in the wake of the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti, and has mobilized hundreds of thousands of volunteers to assemble healthy meals for hungry people in 49 countries around the world.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/27/11G134158/Images/CHHJ-Hauling-Hunger-aa10df967de6a06e9073789f456f398f.jpg