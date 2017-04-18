College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving expands into Beaumont, TX

Beaumont area will provide opportunities for both moving and junk removal operations to quickly build a solid customer base

BEAUMONT, TX--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving -- which has been featured on "Blue Collar Millionaire," "Shark Tank," and other primetime shows -- has expanded into Beaumont. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups, general labor and more.

Trini Gonzalez will lead the Hunks team. (Hunks stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable Service.) Before College Hunks, he had a career in the military then worked as a project manager in the industrial construction field.

"I found College Hunks while exploring franchise opportunities and recognized that I would want to use the service," said Gonzalez.

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving strives to provide stress-free service to all its customers.

"I have experienced the stress of moving (both full and self-service) numerous times, as well as junk removal, after dealing with hurricane damage," said Gonzalez. "I saw a great potential in College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving and being able to provide a service to others that undoubtedly would have similar circumstances as me."

Gonzalez is excited to open his franchise due to the extended support of members of the company.

"From the moment that I discovered College Hunks to the final days of franchise training and graduation, I have been privileged to interact with amazing people. The support from Brand Central, Hunk University Class of March 2017 and current Franchise Partners is world class and I couldn't ask to be part of a better team," said Gonzalez.

The Beaumont College Hunks franchise is located at 2430 W Cardinal Dr., Suite G and will serve customers throughout Jefferson County. The franchise is set to open for junk removal services on April 24, 2017 and moving services will follow in May.

The College Hunks core values are Building Leaders; Create a Fun, Enthusiastic Team Environment; Listen, Fulfill & Delight; and Always Branding. Gonzalez's favorite core value is building leaders.

"I am excited about being able to train and develop leaders," said Gonzalez. "I feel that achieving the highest levels of leadership development drives the success of our business."

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving awarded Gonzalez the rights to the franchise in Beaumont.

"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," said College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving President and Co-Founder, Nick Friedman. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about what we've built as a company, and who believe in our mantra of 'Move the World.' Trini and his team live and breathe our core values, and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving in Beaumont is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (409) 684-2060 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/tx/beaumont/

To learn about owning a College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/18/11G136130/Images/Screen_Shot_2017-04-17_at_12.10.26_PM-50f90d4aa597a8319a41fa802c52594f.jpg