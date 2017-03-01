College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving Expands Into Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Area Will Provide Opportunities for Both Moving and Junk Removal Operations to Quickly Build a Solid Customer Base

CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving -- which has been featured on "Blue Collar Millionaire," "Shark Tank," and other primetime shows -- has expanded into Cleveland. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups, general labor and more.

Dan Loughridge will lead the H.U.N.K.S. team (H.U.N.K.S. stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable Service). Before College Hunks, he managed internal business systems development at a large corporation. He is excited about opening and growing this franchise because it will fulfill his long, dormant ambition of business ownership.

The Cleveland College Hunks franchise is located at 4500 Lee Rd. Ste 224 and will serve customers throughout the Cuyahoga and Western Lake Counties. The franchise is set to open for business on March 6, 2017.

Loughridge aims to build a superior team of enthusiastic employees and earn market share in the Cleveland area by delivering the brand promise for every customer.

The culture is what attracted Loughridge to College Hunks. "Everyone I've met in the organization truly embraces the core values and their actions demonstrate that commitment," said Loughridge. He went on to say that he was attracted to "the remarkable way College Hunks applies their 'Move the World' mission to clients, employees and even franchisees; the excitement and enthusiasm is palpable."

The College Hunks core values are Building Leaders; Create a Fun, Enthusiastic Team Environment; Listen, Fulfill & Delight; and Always Branding. As a life-long scout leader, Loughridge said he was "pleased to see such a high level of overlap in the core values of both organizations."

"I hope that this venture will enable me to mentor older youth as they embark on their careers while I continue to work with teens through scouting," said Loughridge.

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving awarded Loughridge the rights to the franchise in Cleveland.

"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," said College Hunks Hauling Junk President and Co-Founder, Nick Friedman. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about what we've built as a company, and who believe in our mantra of 'Move the World.' Dan and his team live and breathe our core values, and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

Contact College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving in Cleveland any time from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (216) 278-0082 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/oh/cleveland/.

