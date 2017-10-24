College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving Expands Into Dover, Delaware

Dover Area Will Provide Opportunities for Both Moving and Junk Removal Operations to Quickly Build a Solid Customer Base

DOVER, DE--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving -- which has been featured on "Blue Collar Millionaire," "Shark Tank" and other primetime shows -- has expanded into Dover. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups, general labor and more.

Brian Gonyo will lead the H.U.N.K.S. team. (H.U.N.K.S. stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable Service). The business is located 1243 Old Cooches Bridge Road in Newark and will serve customers throughout the state of Delaware.

One of the company's core values is Building Leaders. They do this by teaching team members comprehensive business skills -- marketing, accounting, management and customer service skills -- so they are equipped with professional knowledge they can use to open their own businesses.

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving awarded Gonyo the rights to the franchise in Dover.

"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," said College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving President and Co-Founder Nick Friedman. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about what we've built as a company, and who believe in our mantra of 'Move the World.' Brian and his team live and breathe our core values, and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving in Dover is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (302) 232-6200 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/de/dover.

To learn about owning a College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/24/11G146881/Images/College-Hunks-Team-Photo-Dover-DE-d56075e215d190a8980bc42bd9ead953.jpg