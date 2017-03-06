College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving Expands Into Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Area Will Provide Opportunities for Both Moving and Junk Removal Operations to Quickly Build a Solid Customer Base

GRAND RAPIDS, MI--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving -- which has been featured on "Blue Collar Millionaire," "Shark Tank," and other primetime shows -- has expanded into Grand Rapids. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups, general labor and more.

Mark T. Cusack will lead the Hunks team (Hunks stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable Service). Cusack works as an adjunct professor at Davenport University teaching Sales, Marketing, and Training courses.

"I don't think my new role as the College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving franchisee in Grand Rapids is a stretch," said Cusack. "For the last 12 years, I have been and still am working with college students in the classroom at the University and now I will do so also [at College Hunks]."

Mark recently retired, after 37+ years, from Foremost Insurance Company (the Grand Rapids-based subsidiary of Farmers) where he was Head of Learning and Development. "I have been in training and education for many years, helping others develop has always been something I have done, been good at and liked to do," said Cusack.

Cusack was attracted to the brand due to the concerted effort to donate or recycle upwards of 60% of items removed. He was also impressed with the exceptional customer service that a fellow Michigan franchise performed.

"I was on several days of jobs at a sister location and was really taken back by the warm rapport between several of the Hunks and their customers: in one case the guys volunteered 'for anything else you need done…' which lead to some furniture rearrangement. That wasn't on any work order, but the satisfaction from the customer sure was in evidence," said Cusack.

The Grand Rapids College Hunks business is located at 4635 28th St, SE near the intersection with Patterson and will serve customers throughout all of Kent and parts of 6 other Counties. He is opening for business on March 7, 2017 in honor of his father's 100th birthday. The Grand Rapids location will open with junk removal and will add moving about 4 weeks later.

One of the company's core values is Building Leaders by teaching employees comprehensive business skills -- marketing, accounting, management, and customer service skills -- so they are equipped with professional skills they can use to open their own businesses.

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving awarded Cusack the rights to the franchise in Grand Rapids.

"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," said College Hunks Hauling Junk President and Co-Founder, Nick Friedman. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about what we've built as a company, and who believe in our mantra of 'Move the World.' Mark and his team live and breathe our core values, and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving in Grand Rapids is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (616) 208-1062 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/mi/grand-rapids

To learn about owning a College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/6/11G132160/Images/CHHJ-Mark-Cusack-2-418e408584b0acdb94f52bf7754e95ca.jpg