College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving Expands Into New Brunswick, NJ

New Brunswick Area Will Provide Opportunities for Both Moving and Junk Removal Services to Quickly Build a Solid Customer Base

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ--(Marketwired - September 20, 2017) - College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving -- which has been featured on "Blue Collar Millionaire," "Shark Tank," and other primetime shows -- has expanded into New Brunswick. The company provides junk removal services, donation pickups, general labor and more. For every service that College Hunks provides, they will donate two nutritious meals to hungry children in New Jersey.



Paul Meyler will lead the H.U.N.K.S. team in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (H.U.N.K.S. stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable Service.) The franchise is located at 625 Jersey Avenue Unit 6 and will serve customers throughout Middlesex County.



The College Hunks core values are Building Leaders; Create a Fun, Enthusiastic Team Environment; Listen, Fulfill & Delight; and Always Branding.



The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving awarded Meyler the rights to the franchise in New Brunswick.



"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," said College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving President and Co-Founder, Nick Friedman. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about what we've built as a company, and who believe in our mantra of 'Move the World.' Paul and his team live and breathe our core values, and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."



College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving in New Brunswick is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (732) 226-8600 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/nj/new-brunswick/.



To learn about owning a College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/19/11G145664/Images/CHHJ-four-men-loading-a-truck-2997426bf62992e981d0a4a4724e8f6d.jpg