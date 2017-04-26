College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving expands into Portland, OR

Portland Area Will Provide Opportunities for Both Moving and Junk Removal Operations to Quickly Build a Solid Customer Base

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving -- which has been featured on "Blue Collar Millionaire," "Shark Tank," and other primetime shows -- has expanded into Portland. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups, general labor and more.

Chas Lombardo will lead the Hunks team. (Hunks stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable Service.) Before College Hunks, he was the service manager at a local truck dealership, where he excelled at working with young leaders to develop their skills and confidence.

"This is what we want to do with College Hunks as well," said Lombardo.

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving lives by its company purpose to Move the World. This is done by not only moving people physically, but also emotionally. It's also done through its green recycling processes. College Hunks recycles and donates over 60% of the items they remove.

Lombardo is excited about growing the eco-friendly business in Portland.

"The Portland market is growing and is very concerned about the environment," said Lombardo. "College Hunks Portland will focus on getting people's unwanted items into the hands of people who need and want them."

The Portland College Hunks franchise is located at 10170 SW Nimbus Avenue, Suite H-4 and will serve customers throughout Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, and Yamhill Counties. The franchise is set to open May 1.

The College Hunks core values are Building Leaders; Create a Fun, Enthusiastic Team Environment; Listen, Fulfill & Delight; and Always Branding. Lombardo's favorite core value is Listen, Fulfill & Delight.

"By delighting our customers and team members, we will make an impact in their lives," said Lombardo. "We will also focus on providing stress-free services for all our customers."

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving awarded Lombardo the rights to the franchise in Portland.

"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," said College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving President and Co-Founder, Nick Friedman. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about what we've built as a company, and who believe in our mantra of 'Move the World.' Chas and his team live and breathe our core values, and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving in Portland is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (503) 455-8174 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/or/portland/

To learn about owning a College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/26/11G137048/Images/CHHJ-Junk-removal-aeaa6bfbaa0ebc55be425eff8ab71ecb.jpg