College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving Expands its Presence to Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Area Will Provide Opportunities for Both Moving and Junk Removal Operations to Quickly Build a Solid Customer Base

BIRMINGHAM, AL--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving -- which has been featured on "Blue Collar Millionaire," "Shark Tank," and other primetime shows -- has expanded into Birmingham. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups, general labor and more.

This family-owned business is made up of Sean, Connor and Donna Coyne. Sean Coyne started on the trucks at the Huntsville, AL franchise.

"My brother worked with John Smith, the Huntsville franchise owner, and we saw a great opportunity to build a future for ourselves by getting involved with College Hunks," said Connor, a former optician at a local Birmingham eye doctor.

The Birmingham College Hunks franchise is located at 237 Oxmoor Circle Suite 109 and will serve customers throughout Jefferson County. The franchise is set to open for business on March 27, 2017.

The College Hunks core values are Building Leaders; Create a Fun, Enthusiastic Team Environment; Listen, Fulfill & Delight; and Always Branding. Sean's favorite core value is building leaders.

"We really have the opportunity to make a difference in many young men and women's lives for the better," said Sean.

Connor's favorite core value is to create a fun, enthusiastic, team environment. Both Connor and Sean are excited to create a fun enthusiastic team environment for both the junk and moving teams and really getting out there to make a difference in their community. The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving awarded the Coyne's the rights to the franchise in Birmingham.

"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," said College Hunks Hauling Junk President and Co-Founder, Nick Friedman. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about what we've built as a company, and who believe in our mantra of 'Move the World.' Sean, Connor, and Donna live and breathe our core values, and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving in Birmingham is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (205) 386-3216 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/al/birmingham/

To learn about owning a College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

