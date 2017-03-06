College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving opens first Iowa franchise in Des Moines

Des Moines area will provide opportunities for both moving and junk removal operations to quickly build a solid customer base

DES MOINES, IA--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving -- which has been featured on "Blue Collar Millionaire," "Shark Tank," and other primetime shows -- has expanded into Clarkston. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups, general labor and more.

Kyle Lynch will lead the Hunks team in Des Moines, Iowa (Hunks stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable Service).

The Des Moines College Hunks franchise is located at 10500 Hickman Rd, Suite H and will serve customers throughout Dallas County. The franchise is set to open for business on March 6, 2017.

Lynch is excited about getting his business up and running in the first College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving Iowa franchise.

The College Hunks core values are Building Leaders; Create a Fun, Enthusiastic Team Environment; Listen, Fulfill & Delight; and Always Branding. Castle's favorite core value is building leaders.

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving awarded Lynch the rights to the franchise in Clarkston.

"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," said College Hunks Hauling Junk President and Co-Founder, Nick Friedman. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about what we've built as a company, and who believe in our mantra of 'Move the World.' Kyle and his team live and breathe our core values, and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving in Clarkston is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (515) 619-5486 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/ia/des-moines/.

To learn about owning a College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/2/11G131952/Images/CHHJ_May_409-ddf4eb1d18aaac658e351e715e6d62df.jpg