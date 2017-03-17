College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving location Rockford, IL, expands its services into moving

Full-service moving, including packing and wrapping, is now available at College Hunks of Rockford, IL

ROCKFORD, IL--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving in Rockford, IL, has expanded its services to include full service moving. The moving services will begin immediately and will include, but are not limited to, packing, wrapping furniture, move labor, and transportation. College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving is the only company in the United States that offers both junk removal and moving services.

Many people that move, later realize that they paid to have some items wrapped and transported to the new home that they no longer need or want. They must then determine how to get rid of these items and will likely spend additional money doing so.

This can be avoided with College Hunks' one-stop shop. College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving in Rockford will remove the clutter and/or junk before you pay to have it moved, and if you discover it at the new home, we can still take it to your local charities and donation centers. This ultimately saves customers time and money!

Scarlett Dornbrook, the manager at College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving in Rockford, is excited to enter the moving side of the business due to the massive potential that it offers.

The company purpose is to 'Move the World.' This is done by not only moving people's items, but also by moving people emotionally.

College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving of Rockford is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (815) 255-8213 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/il/rockford/.

To learn about owning a College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/17/11G133429/Images/moving-hunks-tampa-photoshoot-124a5e21b09f90f48f9e70df05ab3323.jpg