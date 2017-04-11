Colliers International Wins Two Significant REX Awards in Toronto

The 2016 NAOIP Community Service Award and Office Lease of the Year Award were both awarded to members of the Colliers International team at the Real Estate Excellence Awards Competition

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Colliers International is pleased to announce two significant award wins at the Real Estate Excellence (REX) Awards: the 2016 NAIOP Community Service Award and the Office Lease of the Year Award for their lease to Shopify Inc.

The Office Lease of the Year Award went to Shopify, for their new Toronto headquarters at King Portland Centre. The Colliers International team, led by Tim Bristow, contributed to the lead tenancy of the 112,000 sq. ft. headquarter office space on behalf of Allied Properties REIT. Shopify is a Canadian eCommerce company and leading cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform. The company made the decision to relocate to one of the largest innovative buildings in Toronto, becoming an anchor building for the King Street West location.

"I am extremely proud of our team and the Office Lease of the Year award win," said Tim Bristow of Colliers International. "Shopify presented a number of challenges; they were looking for a space that would meet their innovative design requirements, offer opportunities for periphery markets and accommodate immediate and future business expansions. They also wanted a location that would suit their corporate culture. The team delivered on all accounts, and this award solidifies that."

Graeme Young, Senior Vice-President at Colliers International was been awarded the 2016 NAIOP Community Service Award for the Greater Toronto Chapter.

Graeme Young has been with Colliers International for 25 years. His community award is most significantly connected to Eva's Initiatives, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping homeless and at-risk youth. Additionally, Graeme is a past recipient of Colliers President's Community Award.

NAIOP is the North American commercial real estate development association. The Real Estate Excellence (REX) Awards is a recognition program established to celebrate the achievement of office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate industry in Toronto and the surrounding areas. The focus of the awards is on results, skills, and values, including community and environmental awareness.

