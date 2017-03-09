Collingwood Hospital Deploys Tintri to Improve Productivity for Healthcare Workers and IT Operations

Tintri all-flash storage replaces hyperconverged infrastructure, decreases VDI boot times to seconds and reduces capacity needs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Tintri, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise cloud platforms, today announced that the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) is using Tintri to increase performance and productivity for its staff and office applications. After replacing a hyperconverged infrastructure with a Tintri system, CGMH noticeably boosted virtual desktop performance for its increasingly mobile workforce, reduced its storage footprint by 16x and gained the agility required for new IT initiatives and systems.

Founded in 1887, CGMH provides healthcare services to one of the fastest growing regions in Canada, relying on a private cloud environment that supports hundreds of virtual desktops, an electronic health records system and other medical applications. Poor performance and capacity problems caused by the previous infrastructure were costly in lost productivity. CGMH doctors, nurses and support staff experienced long wait times and frustration when they tried to access electronic records and medical applications while working on the go between the labs, examinations and patient rooms. The IT team worked nights and overtime to keep up with much-needed capacity updates and system patches.

After evaluating options from Dell/EMC storage and VMware to increase capacity, CGMH chose Tintri to bring all-flash performance and simplified management to all applications throughout the hospital. Faster VDI login times give doctors and nurses quicker access to patient data, improving patient services. The IT team can perform maintenance and upgrades during the day instead of waiting for off-peak usage hours, and the team saves more than an hour each day by eliminating rudimentary tasks. They now have more time to support other initiatives such as deploying disaster recovery or rolling out a new cardiology system using Tintri as the foundation.

"When login times dropped to a few seconds, our end users noticed a huge difference in the speed of their virtual desktops," said Tim Shaw, network engineer at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital. "Our healthcare workers can now access their desktops 10 times faster on Tintri than on our previous solution, which allows them to be much more productive and improve the care we give to all of our patients. The Tintri system has far exceeded all of our expectations. Any new servers or systems that we deploy will take advantage of the Tintri Enterprise Cloud."

"Tintri all-flash storage is designed to simplify the deployment and management of virtualization and enterprise cloud for all industries, particularly healthcare customers like Collingwood General and Marine Hospital," said Yael Zheng, Chief Marketing Officer at Tintri. "The hospital now has the automated, high-performance IT infrastructure and services needed by enterprise applications that are critical to patient care. And CGMH has gained the ability to run new cloud-native applications in the future, all without having to add more staff or resources."

About Tintri

Tintri offers an enterprise cloud infrastructure built on a public-cloud like web services architecture and RESTful APIs. Organizations use Tintri all-flash storage with scale-out and automation as a foundation for their own clouds -- to build agile development environments for cloud native applications and to run mission critical enterprise applications. Only Tintri enables users to guarantee the performance of their applications, automate common IT tasks to reduce operating expenses, troubleshoot across their infrastructure, and predict an organization's needs to scale -- the underpinnings of a modern data center. That's why leading cloud service providers and enterprises, including Comcast, Chevron, NASA, Toyota, United Healthcare and 20% of the Fortune 100, trust Tintri with enterprise cloud.

For more information, visit www.tintri.com and follow us on Twitter: @Tintri.