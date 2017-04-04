Colonial Coal International Corp. Announces O&M Partners, LLC as Investor Relations Consultant

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) -

Colonial Coal International Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CAD) (the "Corporation" or "Colonial Coal") is pleased to announce that it has engaged O&M Partners, LLC ("O&M") to assist in targeting non-deal institutional and independent money managers throughout the United States including financial centres often overlooked.

The marketing effort by O&M will include a combination of group Town Hall conference calls and follow-up roadshows. This campaign is an integral part of the Company's overall marketing effort focused on the United States. The Company's agreement with O&M will run for a period of six months and may be further extended by agreement of the parties. In consideration for providing the services thereunder, the Company will pay O&M a total of US$33,000 over the term of the agreement. In addition, 250,000 stock options have been granted to O&M with an exercise price of $0.25 with a five year term vesting quarterly over a twelve month period, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Any cost and expenses incurred by O&M on behalf of the Company will be reimbursed.

New York based O&M is a non-deal institutional marketing agency specializing in bringing Canadian companies to US investors. O&M maintains strong relationships with over 5,000 accredited investors across the United States who are mandated to buy stock in the open market.

About Colonial Coal International Corp.

Colonial Coal is a publicly traded coal corporation in British Columbia that focuses primarily on coking coal projects. The northeast Coal Block of British Columbia, within which our Corporation's projects are located, hosts a number of proven deposits and has been the subject of M&A activities by Xstrata, Walter Energy, Anglo-American and others.

Additional information can be found on the Corporation's website www.ccoal.ca or by viewing the Corporation's filings at www.sedar.com.

