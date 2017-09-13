Colonial Coal International Corp.: Results of AGM and Appointments

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 13, 2017) - Colonial Coal International Corp. (TSX VENTURE:CAD) (the "Company" or "Colonial") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting (the "AGM") held on September 13, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Company is pleased to report that, at its AGM, the shareholders voted to elect David Austin, Ian Downie, Anthony Hammond, John Perry, Wayne Waters and Gregory Waller as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

In addition, at the AGM the shareholders also approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditor, and authorized the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration, together with the continuation of the Company's current Share Option Plan. For more information on these matters please refer to the Company's AGM Management Proxy Circular which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Following the AGM the Board of Directors (the "Board") met and confirmed the appointment of the following Company executive officers:

David Austin: President and Chief Executive Officer; John Perry: Chief Operating Officer; and Matt Anderson: Chief Financial Officer and Secretary;

and the re-appointment of the following members to the Company's current Audit Committee:

Ian Downie (Chairman); David Austin; and Wayne Waters.

The Board would like to thank the shareholders for their ongoing support.

About Colonial Coal International Corp.

Colonial Coal is a publicly traded coal corporation in British Columbia that focuses primarily on coking coal projects. The northeast Coal Block of British Columbia, within which our Corporation's projects are located, hosts a number of proven deposits and has been the subject of M&A activities by Xstrata, Walter Energy, Anglo-American and others.

Additional information can be found on the Corporation's website www.ccoal.ca or by viewing the Corporation's filings at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

