Colorado Says Hello to Spring with Vacation Deals, Snowy Thrills and World Class Events

DENVER, CO - January 12, 2017 - Warmer temperatures, blue-bird skies, stellar snow conditions and an itinerary packed with one-of-a-kind events ensure Colorado can host an unforgettable spring break vacation.

Snow Packed Thrills

Western Slope Ski and Stay (Palisade). Powderhorn Mountain Resort and Colorado Wine Country Inn offers a package including one night stay for two adults, two passes to Powderhorn Mountain Resort, breakfast and an afternoon wine reception.

Snow Bike & Brew (Telluride). Hotel Telluride is offering a package including a three night stay, a private professionally-guided fat bike snow tour, locally crafted beers and spirits and a five-course dining experience.

Night Bike Tours (Winter Park). On Friday and Saturday nights until late March, Night Bike Tours are available for two hours of night riding on a ski bike.

Learning Vacations

Bird Watching (Monte Vista). From March 10-12, the Monte Vista Crane Festival hosts wildlife experts, local naturalists and biologists who present educational workshops, while flocks of dancing sandhills assemble in the neighboring farm fields.

Art & History (Denver). At Denver Union Station and the Crawford Hotel, experience luxurious accommodations, a guided art tour of the building's original art as well as a commemorative Denver Union Station coffee table book and art guide.

Guided Adrenaline Adventure (Rocky Mountain National Park). The Stanley Hotel and Kent Mountain Adventure Center offer a full-day of guided backcountry skiing, frozen waterfall ice climbing or an avalanche awareness course.

National Parks. Discover solitude atop North America's tallest sand dunes, go star-gazing at Black Canyon of the Gunnison, imagine what life was like for the Ancestral Puebloans at Mesa Verde or take a ranger-led snowshoe ecology walk through Rocky Mountain National Park.

Kid Friendly Fun

Ski Swim Stay (Glenwood Springs). At Sunlight Mountain Resort, kids 12 and younger ski free with a paying adult. Families can choose from several hotels that all offer a free shuttle to and from Sunlight Mountain. After skiing, guests can relax in the world's largest hot springs pool.

Spring Break on the Ranch (Granby). March 12 to April 9, C Lazy U Ranch offers guests a chance to relax and participate in some last-minute snow activities such as sledding, ice skating, snowmobiling and more.

No School, Kids Rule (Colorado Springs). March 17 to April 4, Cheyenne Mountain Resort invites families to forge a new adventure from on‐property movie nights, games and gourmet campfire s'mores to off‐property treks at the only mountain zoo in the United States

Downhill Events

Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals (Aspen). Aspen hosts the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals March 15-19. Downtown Aspen will include a full schedule of activities, parties, international cuisine and concerts.

Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championship (Vail). The Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships return to Vail Mountain February 28-March 4 with nightly concerts in Vail Village.

Kayaks on Snow (Monarch). On April 15, kayakers race head-to-head, sliding down an icy path before ending in an icy pond.