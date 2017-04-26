Colorado: Where the Outdoors and Arts Converge

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Colorado's scenic beauty lends itself to inspiring creativity, and the state is brimming with events and offerings that merge the arts with the outdoors this summer. For more information on Colorado's official state Creative Districts, visit http://www.colorado.com/articles/colorado-creative-districts.

Unique Summer Arts, Cultural and Music Events:

May 12, 2017 - Mishawaka Amphitheatre to Unveil Stage Side Tree Carving at Outdoor Opening Show: The 100-year-old Mishawaka Amphitheatre will kick-off its 2017 summer season with a concert featuring Wookiefoot and the unveiling of a new stage side carving.

May 27 - September 10, 2017 - The Western: An Epic in Art and Film at the Denver Art Museum: This is the first major exhibition to examine the Western genre and its evolution from the mid-1800s to the present through fine art, film, and popular culture.

June 10, 2017 - The Greeley Blues Jam, Greeley: The weekend of festivities will include headliners, blues bands performing in 14 bars and restaurants and the intimate "Blues 101 Stage" featuring blues performers from Colorado.

June 11-18, 2017 - Boulder Plein Air Festival: This inaugural festival is a weeklong celebration of remarkable landscapes, unique workshops and free events. Visitors will be able to observe 20 master painters in action-making their art on location.

June 30-July 2, 2017 - BLUEBIRD Art + Sound, Snowmass: This new art and world-class music experience will include an art walk, an A-list interactive tented art experience and musical performances on the Fanny Hill Stage.

July 7, 2017 - Art on the Streets Launch Party, Colorado Springs: A celebration of the launch of the Downtown Creative District's signature annual public art exhibit, this event will feature 12 new works of art from around the globe, live music and free walking tours of the exhibit.

July 15-16, 2017 - The Telluride Art + Architecture Weekend: The weekend will include home tours, art exhibits, performances and food and wine tastings at each stop on the tour.

July 27-30, 2017 - The Underground Music Showcase, Denver: Denver's premier indie music festival is widely regarded as the best opportunity to explore and discover Colorado's local independent music scene.

July 28-30, 2017 - Mountain Fair, Carbondale: Mountain Fair draws over 145 vendors poised to bring their unique homemade wares to town each summer and includes live music and various forms of performing arts.

August 11-20, 2017 - Breckenridge International Festival of Arts (BIFA): Presented by BreckCreate and inspired by themes of environment and mountain culture, BIFA is a 10-day multi-arts festival that brings together an eclectic mix of music, dance, film and visual arts.

September 15-17, 2017 - CRUSH, Denver: CRUSH is a weeklong celebration of graffiti and street art in Denver's RiNo Art District bringing art out of the galleries and into the streets.

October 5, 2017 - Third Annual Community Iron Pour, Crested Butte: Iron Pour is the creation of sculpture through the pouring of molten iron into molds as onlookers enjoy taking in the beauty and magnitude of this community art making project.

Arts and Cultural Attractions and Offerings:

Anderson Ranch Art Center, Snowmass: Set amidst an inspiring natural backdrop, Anderson Ranch is a hub of creative activity offering a host of interactive art workshops, lectures, weekend classes, children's art workshops and more.

the ART, a hotel, Denver: The ART, a hotel, which opened in April 2015, is a 165-room boutique hotel next to the Denver Art Museum. The hotel has its own curator, and each suite features a vibrant wall covering.

Art on the Corner, Grand Junction: In addition to 18 art galleries, downtown Grand Junction is also home to Art on the Corner, a year-round outdoor sculpture exhibit that was one of the first of its kind in the country.

Art by Bike Guided Day Tour, Loveland: Known for its reputation as one of the best art towns in America, discover Loveland and its world-renowned public art collection by guided bike tour.

Cortez Cultural Center: A non-profit organization whose mission is to provide an interactive forum for the community's artistic, cultural, educational, historic and natural environment interests.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, Glenwood Springs: Located in the historic Springs Theater, the comedy show features a cast of professional actors, singers, dancers and musicians.

Mancos School of the West: The school is a non-profit entity run entirely by volunteers, coming together to give working artists an opportunity to share their special skills and talents with others.

The Music District, Fort Collins: A dynamic ecosystem designed to help develop and celebrate the art, business, and community surrounding music; the five-building campus features spaces where visitors can attend musical performances and workshops.

Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts: This multi-faceted theatre attracts professional talent from across the country surrounded by towering pines and mountains of southwest Colorado.

Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center, Pueblo: Pledging art for all, this multi-disciplinary center for the arts offers high-quality art exhibitions, performing arts, dance arts, an award-winning children's museum and more.

Silverthorne to Debut $9M Performing Arts Center: Slated to open in June 2017, The Silverthorne Performing Arts Center will be the largest new construction theater in the state housing multiple theaters, arts education labs and more.