Colt Set to Keynote at Light Reading Automation Half-Day Event in London

Fahim Sabir, Colt on Demand, to discuss network automation at free workshop on November 2

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Light Reading (www.lightreading.com) is pleased to announce that Fahim Sabir, Director of Architecture and Development at Colt on Demand, is the featured service provider keynote speaker at the inaugural Automation & the New Carrier Network event (https://tmt.knect365.com/automation-the-new-carrier-network/) in London on November 2 at 8 Northumberland Avenue.

Sabir will present from 9:30 - 9:50 AM on November 2 at the event and also sit on the panel session, "Modeling Automation - Is One Common Approach Required?"

At Colt on Demand, Sabir is responsible for the delivery of next-generation connectivity service platforms, specializing in SDN and NFV technologies. He is passionate about driving industry initiatives and is a leader in Colt's work with industry partners and bodies to standardize on key elements to enable easier integration. Fahim has almost two decades' experience in telecoms, managed IT and network services and cloud computing, focusing on the architecture, development and operation of complex platforms, with a keen interest in orchestration, automation and interoperability.

Other confirmed event speakers include:

Oliver Cantor, Business Network & Security Solutions, Verizon

David Hughes, Vice President, IP Engineering, PCCW Global

Mervyn Kelly, EMEA Marketing Director, Ciena

Wim Gerrits, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, NetYCE

Dr. Jay Perrett, Chief Technology Officer & Founder, Aria Networks

Automation & the New Carrier Network is a half-day event that brokers a conversation about what the industry's next steps should be. Industry leaders will discuss the state of automation, NFV and SDN, and stimulate a dialogue about how to fit the pieces together and map them to sustainable business cases.

The event is FREE for all attendees. To register, visit here.

To learn more about the event and to view the agenda, visit here.

Automation & the New Carrier Network is sponsored by gold sponsors Aria Networks, Ciena and NetYCE. For sponsorship opportunities, contact sales@lightreading.com.

