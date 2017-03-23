ColumbiaSoft's Document Locator helps CIS deliver added value to members

A newly-published case study reveals how document management with versioning improves efficiency at the not-for-profit insurance risk pool

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - ColumbiaSoft, a leading document management software company, has published a new case study highlighting improvements made possible at CIS using its Document Locator (DL) software. The case study describes how better file versioning and improvements in how files are approved for publication on the organization's Web site have resulted in greater efficiency and increased value for the Oregon cities and counties that are member-owners of the not-for-profit insurance risk pool.

"DL has been value added for us: we've been able to serve many more materials to our members efficiently, in ways we never could have done ten years ago," said Lynn McNamara, executive director at CIS, in the case study. "If Document Locator didn't exist, it would add hours to our day."

Document Locator has served as the fundamental file management system at CIS for almost ten years. The system has eliminated duplicate records, ended confusion over which is the correct file to use, and streamlined the process whereby important resources are made available in the organization's online risk library.

An integration with the insurance-claims system also improves filing of important claims documents. As members complete an online form to file a claim and upload attachments, files are automatically organized in the document-management system. This saves time in filing documents, and reduces errors.

The case study can be found online at: http://www.documentlocator.com/resources/casestudies/cis.htm

CIS (Citycounty Insurance Services) is a public entity risk pool serving Oregon's city and county governments. As a not-for-profit trust, it's an alternative to the private insurance market, offering members better coverage and services at lower cost.

About ColumbiaSoft Corporation

ColumbiaSoft is a leading document management software company that helps businesses and government agencies enforce consistency and accountability for all document processes. Information workers use ColumbiaSoft software to manage and share electronic documents, digitized paper documents, e-mail, faxes, and other electronic files to lower costs, automate business processes, and meet regulatory requirements. As a Microsoft Gold Certified ISVr partner, an Autodesk Authorized Developer, and an Adobe Solutions Network partner, the company's products fully integrate with familiar applications such as Microsoft Windows, Office, Outlook, Adobe Acrobat, AutoCAD, and more. ColumbiaSoft is a privately held company based in Portland, Oregon and was founded in 1998. For more information, visit www.documentlocator.com.

