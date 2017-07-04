Columbus Gold Announces Interim Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 4, 2017) - Columbus Gold Corp. (TSX:CGT)(OTCQX:CBGDF) announces the appointment of Mr. Andrew Yau, the current Chief Financial Officer of Columbus, to the position of Interim Corporate Secretary, following the departure of Ms. Jenna Virk from the positions of Corporate Secretary and VP, Legal effective immediately. Columbus has commenced a search for her successor. Mr. Yau will serve as Interim Corporate Secretary until such time as a suitable candidate is appointed.

Ms. Virk served as the Corporate Secretary and VP, Legal of Columbus from June 2015 to June 30, 2017. The management team and Board of Directors would like to thank Ms. Virk for her contributions to Columbus, having successfully completed a number of significant legal transactions over the past two years. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Robert F. Giustra, Chairman & CEO