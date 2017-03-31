Columbus Gold Announces Voting Results of its Annual Meeting

March 31, 2017 18:24 ET
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Columbus Gold Corp. (TSX:CGT)(OTCQX:CBGDF) ("Columbus") is pleased to announce that Robert Giustra, Donald Gustafson, Gil Atzmon, Oleg Pelevin and Peter Gianulis were re-elected as directors of Columbus at the 2017 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on March 30, 2017 (the "Meeting").
In addition, shareholders approved amendments to Columbus' existing Stock Options Plan (the "Plan"), as described in the information circular for the Meeting. A copy of the amended Plan will be filed under the Columbus profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Detailed voting results for the Meeting are as follows:
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
Robert F. Giustra, Chairman & CEO
Investor Relations(604) 634-0970 or 1-888-818-1364info@columbusgold.com
