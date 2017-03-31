Columbus Gold Announces Voting Results of its Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Columbus Gold Corp. (TSX:CGT)(OTCQX:CBGDF) ("Columbus") is pleased to announce that Robert Giustra, Donald Gustafson, Gil Atzmon, Oleg Pelevin and Peter Gianulis were re-elected as directors of Columbus at the 2017 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on March 30, 2017 (the "Meeting").

In addition, shareholders approved amendments to Columbus' existing Stock Options Plan (the "Plan"), as described in the information circular for the Meeting. A copy of the amended Plan will be filed under the Columbus profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are as follows:

Motion Votes For % For Votes

Against %

Against Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Number of Directors 95,550,139 99.54 439,835 0.46 0.00 0.00 Election of Director Nominees: Robert Giustra 59,625,284 99.61 0.00 0.00 233,216 0.39 Peter Gianulis 52,268,734 87.32 0.00 0.00 7,589,766 12.68 Donald Gustafson 59,715,135 99.76 0.00 0.00 143,365 0.24 Gil Atzmon 52,401,553 87.54 0.00 0.00 7,456,947 12.46 Oleg Pelevin 52,249,036 87.29 0.00 0.00 7,609,464 12.71 Appointment of Auditors 95,719,718 99.72 0.00 0.00 270,256 0.28 Amendment to Stock Option Plan*: 57,509,723 97.76 1,318,876 2.24 0.00 0.00 * Excludes 1,029,901 shares held by Insiders

Robert F. Giustra, Chairman & CEO