Columbus Gold Files Feasibility Study for Montagne d'Or Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Columbus Gold Corp. (TSX:CGT)(OTCQX:CBGDF) ("Columbus" or "Columbus Gold") is pleased to announce that it has filed the previously announced feasibility study for the Montagne d'Or Gold Project (the "Feasibility Study") on SEDAR pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Columbus Gold

Columbus Gold is a leading gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana and Nevada. In French Guiana, Columbus Gold holds a 45% interest in the Montagne d'Or Gold deposit, which hosts Mineral Reserves totalling 2.75 million ounces1 gold (contained within 54.11 million tonnes grading 1.58 g/t gold). Mineral Reserves consist of Proven Reserves of 0.53 million ounces1 gold and Probable Reserves of 2.22 million ounces1 gold. The deposit also hosts Inferred Mineral Resources of 0.96 million ounces2 gold (contained within 20.2 million tonnes grading 1.48 g/t gold). The Feasibility Study provides for average annual gold production of 237,000 oz over the first ten years of mine life at an average grade of 1.73 g/t gold that results in an average AISC of US$749/oz.

For more information, see news releases entitled "Columbus Gold Announces Positive Bankable Feasibility Study for Montagne d'Or Gold Project, French Guiana" dated March 20, 2017 and filed on SEDAR and the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Bankable Feasibility Study - Montagne d'Or Project, French Guiana" prepared by SRK Consulting for Columbus Gold and Nordgold with an Effective Date of March 6, 2017, and a report date of April 28, 2017, which was filed on SEDAR on April 28, 2017.

In Nevada, Columbus Gold is advancing its 100% owned Eastside Gold discovery. The project consists of 844 claims covering 67.6 sq. km and is located 32 km (20 miles) from Tonopah, Nevada. Eastside has outstanding infrastructure for mining and processing, and metallurgical testing indicates that gold and silver at Eastside are amenable to cyanide leaching, whether oxide or sulfide. Columbus has completed 136 holes on the project and drilling to date has been confined almost exclusively to one target referred to as the Original Zone. The project contains an initial NI 43-101 pit-constrained Inferred Resource of 721,000 ounces3 of gold equivalent (contained within 35.8 million tonnes grading 0.63 g/t gold equivalent) and Historical near surface oxide resources of 272,153 ounces4 of gold (contained within 11.2 million tonnes grading 0.82 g/t gold). In addition to the Original Zone, six high priority geochemical targets have been defined.

