January 09, 2017 21:18 ET

Columbus Gold Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) - Columbus Gold Corp. (TSX:CGT)(OTCQX:CBGDF) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants for the purchase of up to an aggregate of 1,675,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.65 per share until January 9, 2022.

