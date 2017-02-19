Comba Telecom Drives Vision for Smart Cities at Mobile World Congress 2017

Showcasing Innovations Designed for IoT at the World's Largest Mobile Tradeshow

BARCELONA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - Feb 19, 2017) - Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ("Comba Telecom" or "the Group") ( HKSE : 2342), a global leading wireless solutions provider, will be participating in Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2, 2017. Tying in with this year's event theme 'The Next Element,' Comba Telecom will be showcasing for the first time its innovations which are elemental for smart city development.

Mr. Simon Yeung, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Comba Telecom and the President of Comba Telecom International, said, "Policymakers are increasingly looking towards smart city systems to improve the quality of life in urban areas, and we want to ensure them that we place service providers at the forefront of the smart city landscape. Comba Telecom is committed to delivering innovative solutions that will transform the Internet of Things (IoT) as we know it today, which will in turn play a key role in building smart cities of tomorrow."

At Mobile World Congress 2017, Comba Telecom will be presenting its latest solutions for smart city development. These include:

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X)

Comba Telecom's V2X demo system architecture relies on virtualized mobile edge computing (MEC) platforms to achieve low latency vehicle monitoring and facilitate road safety. The LTE small cells and in-car gateways are used to connect emulated vehicle control systems wirelessly, and facilitate the transmission of real-time alarms and driving suggestions to the vehicles. The demonstration, developed in collaboration with Comba's R&D partner, will feature a real use case, which highlights the significance of V2X technologies in smart mobility and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Video Orchestration / Live Streaming

By tapping video orchestration over MEC platforms, the solution enables video streams to be locally stored, processed and delivered directly to users' mobile devices with close to zero latency, as the video streams do not require backhaul to core networks. Video feeds will be placed at different parts of the booth to allow users to tailor their views according to their needs. This simulates a real use case, whereby users can choose their preferred viewing angle from the many video cameras located within the stadium's vicinity during live sporting events. By enabling tailored viewing, event planners can enrich the fan experience and introduce new services.

Location Tracking

Location Tracking solution uses Wi-Fi to monitor the movements of individuals indoors, providing enterprises with deeper insight into customer behaviors that can be used to enhance existing services. At the booth, visitors can see first-hand the device distribution and heat map analysis generated by the Location Tracking solution.

Facial Recognition

Leveraging cutting-edge facial tracking and recognition technology, Comba Telecom and its partner introduce a new facial recognition solution that offers customer traffic flow monitoring capability based on facial analytics. It is specially designed for shopping malls and conferences, providing analytics about customer traffic, customer demographics, and potential and target customer visit notifications, so that organizations can make data-driven business decisions.

Comba Telecom will continue to deliver innovative IoT technologies that empower service providers, enabling them to better address the increasing connectivity requirements of enterprises and emerging consumer experiences -- from process automation systems to augmented reality -- and ultimately pave the way for the development of smart cities.

Visit Comba Telecom at booth 5A31, Fira Gran Via, during Mobile World Congress 2017 to learn more about its industry leading wireless solutions.

About Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Comba Telecom is a global leading wireless solutions provider with its own R&D facilities, manufacturing base, and sales and service teams. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including wireless access, wireless enhancement, antenna and subsystems and wireless transmission to its global customers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Comba Telecom's global operations include manufacturing bases in China, R&D centers in China and the USA and more than 40 offices worldwide. Comba Telecom has been included into several indexes including the MSCI China Small Cap Index, Hang Seng Composite Index (Information Technology Industry Index, MidCap & SmallCap Index and SmallCap Index), Hang Seng Global Composite Index, Hang Seng Internet & Information Technology Index, as well as Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. For further information, please visit: www.comba-telecom.com.