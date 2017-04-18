Comba Telecom Receives TESSCO One 2017 Innovation Award

Recognizing the technological innovative design of its CriticalPoint™ Public Safety BDA

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Comba Telecom Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ("Comba Telecom", "Comba" or "the Group") ( HKSE : 2342) and global leading wireless solutions provider, proudly announced that its CriticalPoint™ Public Safety BDA received the Innovation Award from TESSCO Technologies ("TESSCO") at the TESSCO One Innovation Showcase and Conference 2017 held in the US, to recognize the innovative design of the product.

The winning product is designed specifically for critical communications in the public safety sector. For first responders and public safety personnel, the robustness and integrity of the communications network at the location is essential to facilitate in-building communications for the rescue and safety of both first responders and the public under emergency situations.

CriticalPoint public safety BDA (Class A) supports 700MHz or 800MHz single band or dual band configurations. Users can switch band via software license and web-based graphical user interface. The product supports up to 32 channels per band and has 2W power per band. Others key features include channelized uplink (AGC), channelized uplink squelch and NEMA 4 enclosure. Also, users can upgrade from single band to dual band through a software upgrade, with no downtime.

Mr. Simon Yeung, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Comba Telecom, said, "We are delighted to receive such a prestigious award from a trusted leader in the wireless industry. For Comba, it indicates that its commitment to bringing the most innovative products to the public safety market is well-recognized."

Mr. Charles Kriete, SVP of Commercial Sales, Product Marketing & Supply Chain, TESSCO, said, "We received the most entries ever for our Innovation Awards this year and Comba's CriticalPoint Public Safety BDA stood out among them. It has exactly the kind of award-worthy advancements we look for and we are glad to recognize Comba's hard work and contribution to the industry."

Availability and Pricing

The CriticalPoint Class A, AC or DC versions, with LTE support will be available April 2017 for a starting MSRP of $15,460. A Class B version will also be available in April 2017 for a starting MSRP of $12,720 USD. For more information visit: www.combausa.com.

About Comba Telecom Inc.

Comba Telecom, Inc., based in San Jose, California, is a subsidiary of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., a $1B publicly traded company and the leading supplier of RF communications solutions and equipment to the wireless industry. With R&D innovating in the heart of Silicon Valley and a manufacturing base in Asia, Comba Telecom manufactures cutting edge technologies and cost-effective solutions for OEM, integration and operator partners.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider. TESSCO was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service and supports customers in the public and private sector. TESSCO supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industry's top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and wireless backhaul. As Your Total Source®, TESSCO is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

