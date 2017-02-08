Combat Support and Search and Rescue Squadrons conduct Exercise SOUTHERN BREEZE

February 08, 2017 13:36 ET
OPA LOCKA, FLORIDA--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces
Aircraft and personnel from the Royal Canadian Air Forces' (RCAF) three Combat Support Squadrons (417, 439 and 444) and one Transport and Rescue Squadron (424) are deployed on Exercise SOUTHERN BREEZE, at United States Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa Locka, Florida from February 6 to March 4, 2017.
The exercise is designed to employ the skills required to deploy a small scale force and sustain operations while dislocated from main supporting units. The training enables combined unit operability, and provides CH-146 Griffon Combat Support and Search and Rescue (SAR) crews with an opportunity to refine overwater and boatrescue skills alongside partners in the United States Coast Guard (USCG). This training aims to leverage and build upon the partnership between the RCAF's CH- 146 Griffon based Combat Support and SAR assets, and the experiences of the USCG.
"Our Combat Support Squadrons provide an agile medical response capability and a high-readiness operational posture to support local Wing operations. Their residual capacity and SAR-like capabilities make Combat Support a natural choice for augmenting SAR operations when situations require. This exercise will improve the proficiency of our Combat Support and SAR Griffon capabilities, ensuring that these crews are ready to help Canadians and serve Canadian interests whenever and wherever that need arises."
- Major Steven Siket, Air Task Force Commander
