Comcast Increases Edge Connectivity Options for Yyotta Enterprise and Government Customers

Yyotta Data Center Creating "Interconnection Ecosystem" for Stafford, Va. and Washington, D.C. Area Businesses

STAFFORD, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Yyotta Corp ("Yyotta"), a new colocation, cloud and managed services provider, and carrier neutral internet exchange point (IXP), today announced that Comcast Business (Comcast) has established a point of presence in Yyotta's modular, Tier 3 edge data center strategically located in the Quantico Corporate Center in Stafford, Va. adjacent to the Quantico Marine Corps Base.

Yyotta provides turnkey, purpose-built, IT infrastructure services supporting connectivity and cloud operations. Yyotta's high bandwidth cyberinfrastructure platform is engineered to meet large enterprise and Federal agency requirements for low latency that saves milliseconds and gives them a distinct competitive advantage.

Through this agreement, Comcast joins other network providers with the ability to connect to Yyotta's data center and will offer Yyotta's customers a comprehensive portfolio of Ethernet services, including Ethernet Dedicated Internet, Ethernet Private Line, Ethernet Virtual Private Line and Ethernet Network Services that provide Internet access, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint connectivity at bandwidth that scales up to 100 Gbps.

"Yyotta's focus on creating a carrier-neutral interconnection ecosystem supporting local business and government organizations is perfectly aligned with our interests in the region," said Byron Cantrall, Vice President of Comcast Business for the company's Beltway Region. "We look forward to providing high performance, low latency connectivity options for Stafford/Quantico, an important emerging market just south of the Washington metro area."

Yyotta is the only multi-tenant, carrier neutral data center in Stafford, Va. and features the latest advancements in high density computing, connectivity, and low power utilization efficiency (PUE). Yyotta's IXP features an express (2 millisecond) route to Ashburn, Va. and access to more than 600 carriers globally.

The edge data center market features facilities that have proximity to consumers of data while limiting the cost of backhaul to customers who have large, geographically dispersed end-users. Yyotta's edge data center model allows it to meet the needs of many different size companies while providing the type of services the edge market demands.

"Comcast is an innovative provider capitalizing on edge connectivity to support a growing array of streaming services, on-demand programming, and a nationwide network," said Don Goodwin, Chief Marketing Officer. "Yyotta is pleased to support Comcast's expansion of their services here that also supports our focus on creating a marketplace for IT infrastructure services that enhance and drive innovation in the community."

About Yyotta®

Yyotta serves the growing need for mission-critical Internet connectivity, cloud and IT services for industry, academic and Government research and development. Yyotta focuses exclusively on regional acquisition, development and operation of premier edge Internet exchange points (IXP) and datacenter facilities powering next generation cyber security workforce development. Each IXP is highly secure, interconnected, carrier-neutral that serves commercial, government and service provider markets. Yyotta owns and operates its first edge IXP and datacenter in suburban Washington, D.C metro area with plans to expand into additional markets late 2017. The company is led by industry veterans with significant experience in data center development, operations and marketing; IT managed services; market workforce incubation and development, cyber security education and training. For more information, please visit www.Yyotta.com.

About Comcast Business:

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by a next-generation, advanced network, and backed by 24/7 technical support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing provider of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow us on Twitter @ComcastBusiness @ComcastSouth and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.