Come Fly Away with C-Suite TV

C-Suite TV announces partnership with ReachMeTV and the launch of C-Suite Insights at the Airport Revenue News Conference in New Orleans

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - C-Suite TV, a web-based, digital on-demand business channel, is announcing their partnership with ReachMeTV, a multi-channel digital TV network, as well as the launch of their new show, C-Suite Insights, at the Airport Revenue News Conference in New Orleans on March 14. C-Suite TV is now the exclusive business-to-business content channel in airports and hotels in the US.

With over 1 billion passengers going through airports in the United States each year, C-Suite Insights will offer in-depth interviews with executives and thought leaders in the concessionaire industry. The show will be accessible via a portable over-the-top (OTT) platform to passengers throughout the top fifty airports in America. C-Suite TV programming can also be seen in over one million hotels across the country, including the Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, Marriott, Hilton and Wyndham, among others.

Airports make up the largest captive market and passengers spend millions of dollars at concessionaires, which include shops, restaurants, and bars. The airport concession industry is $14 billion in size and the largest market of high net worth people in the world -- 1.3 billion people in the U.S. and 3.3 billion people globally. This partnership gives audiences exclusive access to business executives and industry leaders who are running multi-billion dollar concessionaire companies.

"We are excited to be partnering with C-Suite TV and adding their specialty programming to our lineup. We believe this is the perfect opportunity to showcase both our extensive network and their wide array of business programs, giving travelers a chance to catch up on the latest business news -- whether at the airport or at their hotels," said Lynnwood Bibbens, ReachMeTV's CEO and Co-Founder.

All episodes of C-Suite Insights will air on demand on C-Suite TV.

"I'm thrilled to launch this partnership with ReachMeTV because it gives C-Suite TV programming additional visibility and an audience looking to stay informed about the latest business news," said Jeffrey Hayzlett, chairman of the C-Suite Network. "As a frequent traveler myself, it is important to me that our audience reaps the benefits and use the platform to gain a competitive advantage."

For more information, visit www.csuitetv.com.

About C-Suite TV:

C-Suite TV, an entity of the C-Suite Network, is a web-based digital on-demand business channel featuring interviews and shows with business executives, thought leaders, authors and entrepreneurs providing news and information for business leaders. C-Suite TV is your go-to resource to find out the inside track on trends and discussions taking place in businesses today. This online channel is home to such shows as C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett, Executive Perspectives Live and Best Seller TV, and more. C-Suite TV is part of C-Suite Network, the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders. Connect with C-Suite TV on Twitter and Facebook.

About ReachMeTV

ReachMeTV is a multi-channel, digital TV entertainment network and integrated global distribution platform, built from the ground up, to reach modern viewers on the go. Today our network reaches over 100 million viewers. Our fully-integrated distribution platform connects thousands of screens in high-value, high-traffic public places into one dynamic entertainment network, and delivers multiple channels of world class entertainment to every screen on a screen by screen basis.