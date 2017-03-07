Comm-Works Acquires Fortune 500 Managed Service & Maintenance Provider

Comm-Works Acquires Network Access Products Inc. (NAP) to Accelerate its Managed Service and Post Install Support Business

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Comm-Works, a leading provider of global IT integration and project management services, today announced that they have acquired Network Access Products Inc. (NAP), a site-based services organization specializing in post-project support.

The acquisition of NAP, based in Ramsey, Minnesota, became effective March 2, 2017, and will further enhance Comm-Works' managed services and depot maintenance capabilities.

The combined teams will offer customers significant benefits, including:

Enhanced Service: NAP's experienced staff and specialized technical skills will further enrich Comm-Works' portfolio of post-project services, which includes: extensive managed services, connectivity services, and a full post-service maintenance offering

Advanced Capabilities: A 24x7x365 redundant NOC in Ft. Myers, Florida, will provide added support and geo-redundancy to Comm-Works' primary NOC in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Increased Efficiencies: By aligning technical resources gained from the acquisition of NAP, Comm-Works can offer increased service coverage and support to all of its clients

Additional Industry Experience: With over half a century of combined technology experience, Comm-Works now has the talent and expertise required to meet its customers' most challenging technology needs

Moving forward, NAP and Comm-Works will become one team, seamlessly emerging as the most trusted provider of outsourced technology, infrastructure, and support services for large, multi-site organizations worldwide. The leadership of both companies have expressed high expectations for the future of Comm-Works and anticipate an increased level of service for all customers.

Doug Plooster, President of NAP commented by saying: "The combination of Comm-Works and NAP represents an integration of two industry leading companies. With experience and focus on providing world-class Managed Service and Support offerings, we are committed to delivering an even stronger value proposition to our clients."

"NAP's post-deployment capabilities, experience, and relationships will continue to accelerate our successful pursuit of managed services at the edge," said Alan Lampe, CEO of Comm-Works. "This acquisition supports our continued growth as a top solution provider of site-based proactive monitoring, management, and remediation for thousands of multi-site locations worldwide."

About Comm-Works

Comm-Works is a premier IT Integrator rich with experience, representing thousands of manufacturers over the last 22 years, offering repeatable, consistent, high-quality, and timely technology installations. Comm-Works' comprehensive Lifecycle Management is known for its superior project management services, which coordinates all aspects of an IT deployment. With 20,000+ technicians in over 120 countries, Comm-Works is an industry leader with capabilities respected throughout the industry. Comm-Works' 24/7/365 customer support and on-site capabilities in four hours or less give its customers confidence that their systems will be operational. Learn more at www.comm-works.com or follow us on Twitter @CommWorksIT.