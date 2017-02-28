Comm-Works Named to CRN's 2017 Elite 150 Managed Service Provider List

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - For the ninth consecutive year, CRN, a channel company, has named Comm-Works to its Solution Provider 500 List. This year was particularly exciting as it was the first time Comm-Works placed on the Elite 150 Category of CRN's 2017 Managed Service Provider List. The Elite 150 MSP List comprises of traditional enterprise-focused resellers that have a significant managed services offering.
Comm-Works began as a structured cabling company in 1995, later evolving into a full service IT integrator, and today, a nationally recognized managed services provider. Since the launch of its managed services practice, Comm-Works has made great strides in becoming not only an expert, but also a leading MSP.
Brian Flander, Comm-Works' Director of Cloud and Managed Services, explains, "Comm-Works was able to grow its retail managed services offering by creating solutions that align with the needs of our clients. As a single source provider of IT technology and services, Comm-Works can provide complete turnkey solutions to meet internal initiatives and goals."
Comm-Works has become a fast-growing solution provider, offering a variety of managed services, including:
Managed Help Desk
- Level 1+ Remote Support for Users
- Support for POS, back office, store IT infrastructure
- Integrated with on-site break-fix
Network Monitoring and Management
- WAN/LAN/WLAN Monitoring
- Management of Network, Server, Storage, Cameras, Circuits, WiFi
Managed Cloud Services (Automation and Orchestration)
- First MSP Partner for Puppet
- Managed cloud IaaS (Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, Private Cloud)
- Web Application Firewall
- Microsoft 365
- Co-Location
- DevOps
SD-WAN including Connectivity, Provisioning, and Procurement
- Wireless-broadband, private network, dedicated internet, 4G LTE
- Seamless application failover
- Active/Active solution for QOS and uptime
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
- Carrier grade hosted voice
- Mobility integration
- No on-premise equipment to manage and maintain
Hardware Maintenance with On-site Support
- Monthly hardware maintenance
- SLA contracts
- Advanced hardware replacement
About Comm-Works
Leveraging its broad industry knowledge and global reach Comm-Works acts as an extension of its clients to deliver scalable, consistent, and high-quality retail managed services.
Using a white-glove service approach, Comm-Works learns each of their client's unique networks and identifies the technology service and support needed to meet their desired business outcomes.
Learn more about Comm-Works' managed services offering.