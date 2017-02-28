News Room

Comm-Works Named to CRN's 2017 Elite 150 Managed Service Provider List

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - For the ninth consecutive year, CRN, a channel company, has named Comm-Works to its Solution Provider 500 List. This year was particularly exciting as it was the first time Comm-Works placed on the Elite 150 Category of CRN's 2017 Managed Service Provider List. The Elite 150 MSP List comprises of traditional enterprise-focused resellers that have a significant managed services offering.

Comm-Works began as a structured cabling company in 1995, later evolving into a full service IT integrator, and today, a nationally recognized managed services provider. Since the launch of its managed services practice, Comm-Works has made great strides in becoming not only an expert, but also a leading MSP.

Brian Flander, Comm-Works' Director of Cloud and Managed Services, explains, "Comm-Works was able to grow its retail managed services offering by creating solutions that align with the needs of our clients. As a single source provider of IT technology and services, Comm-Works can provide complete turnkey solutions to meet internal initiatives and goals."

Comm-Works has become a fast-growing solution provider, offering a variety of managed services, including:

Managed Help Desk

  • Level 1+ Remote Support for Users
  • Support for POS, back office, store IT infrastructure
  • Integrated with on-site break-fix

Network Monitoring and Management

  • WAN/LAN/WLAN Monitoring
  • Management of Network, Server, Storage, Cameras, Circuits, WiFi

Managed Cloud Services (Automation and Orchestration)

  • First MSP Partner for Puppet
  • Managed cloud IaaS (Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, Private Cloud)
  • Web Application Firewall
  • Microsoft 365
  • Co-Location
  • DevOps

SD-WAN including Connectivity, Provisioning, and Procurement

  • Wireless-broadband, private network, dedicated internet, 4G LTE
  • Seamless application failover
  • Active/Active solution for QOS and uptime

Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)

  • Carrier grade hosted voice
  • Mobility integration
  • No on-premise equipment to manage and maintain

Hardware Maintenance with On-site Support

  • Monthly hardware maintenance
  • SLA contracts
  • Advanced hardware replacement

About Comm-Works
Leveraging its broad industry knowledge and global reach Comm-Works acts as an extension of its clients to deliver scalable, consistent, and high-quality retail managed services.

Using a white-glove service approach, Comm-Works learns each of their client's unique networks and identifies the technology service and support needed to meet their desired business outcomes.

