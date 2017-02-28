Comm-Works Named to CRN's 2017 Elite 150 Managed Service Provider List

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - For the ninth consecutive year, CRN, a channel company, has named Comm-Works to its Solution Provider 500 List. This year was particularly exciting as it was the first time Comm-Works placed on the Elite 150 Category of CRN's 2017 Managed Service Provider List. The Elite 150 MSP List comprises of traditional enterprise-focused resellers that have a significant managed services offering.

Comm-Works began as a structured cabling company in 1995, later evolving into a full service IT integrator, and today, a nationally recognized managed services provider. Since the launch of its managed services practice, Comm-Works has made great strides in becoming not only an expert, but also a leading MSP.

Brian Flander, Comm-Works' Director of Cloud and Managed Services, explains, "Comm-Works was able to grow its retail managed services offering by creating solutions that align with the needs of our clients. As a single source provider of IT technology and services, Comm-Works can provide complete turnkey solutions to meet internal initiatives and goals."

Comm-Works has become a fast-growing solution provider, offering a variety of managed services, including:

Managed Help Desk

Level 1+ Remote Support for Users

Support for POS, back office, store IT infrastructure

Integrated with on-site break-fix

Network Monitoring and Management

WAN/LAN/WLAN Monitoring

Management of Network, Server, Storage, Cameras, Circuits, WiFi

Managed Cloud Services (Automation and Orchestration)

First MSP Partner for Puppet

Managed cloud IaaS (Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, Private Cloud)

Web Application Firewall

Microsoft 365

Co-Location

DevOps

SD-WAN including Connectivity, Provisioning, and Procurement

Wireless-broadband, private network, dedicated internet, 4G LTE

Seamless application failover

Active/Active solution for QOS and uptime

Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)

Carrier grade hosted voice

Mobility integration

No on-premise equipment to manage and maintain

Hardware Maintenance with On-site Support

Monthly hardware maintenance

SLA contracts

Advanced hardware replacement

About Comm-Works

Leveraging its broad industry knowledge and global reach Comm-Works acts as an extension of its clients to deliver scalable, consistent, and high-quality retail managed services.

Using a white-glove service approach, Comm-Works learns each of their client's unique networks and identifies the technology service and support needed to meet their desired business outcomes.

Learn more about Comm-Works' managed services offering.