Commerce Energy Sheds Name to Begin Operating Under the Just Energy Brand

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Just Energy is pleased to announce that, effective April 1st, 2017, subsidiary Commerce Energy has re-branded as Just Energy. The change represents a transition in name only, and does not affect the status of existing customer contracts, business licenses, or any other legal documentation.

Just Energy acquired Commerce Energy in 2009 and operates in California, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, New York, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland. As part of the Just Energy family, customers can continue to enjoy the high quality of products and service that they have come to expect under the Commerce Energy moniker.

"Just Energy was established in 1997 and serves customers in several markets across the United States, Canada, the UK, and more recently, Germany," says Deb Merril, Just Energy's co-Chief Executive Officer. "Our effort to re-brand under the Just Energy name reflects the desire to unify our companies under a common identity, and serve customers with greater efficiency and consistency as we continue to grow our footprint. Commerce Energy customers can continue to rely on our commitment as a Trusted Energy Advisor to deliver greater convenience, value and control through a wide variety of energy management tools that address their evolving energy needs."

All Commerce Energy customers will receive notification of the name change. Billing processes will remain the same as the local utility will continue to bill customers (with the exception of Georgia where Just Energy will bill customers directly) and respond to any emergency situations. The only difference is that Just Energy will be listed as the natural gas and/or electricity supplier on the bill.