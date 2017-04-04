CommerceHub Names Gary Nafus Chief Revenue Officer

ALBANY, NY--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - CommerceHub ( NASDAQ : CHUBA) ( NASDAQ : CHUBK), a leading distributed commerce network for retailers and brands, today announced the appointment of Gary Nafus as Chief Revenue Officer. As CRO, Nafus will work alongside Founder and CEO Frank Poore to maximize revenue, leading the company's efforts to identify and execute on opportunities for growth with new and existing customers. In this role, Nafus will oversee CommerceHub's Sales and Client Service functions and will focus the company's investments on maximizing value for customers.

"We are committed to partnering with our customers to help them grow and succeed in the rapidly evolving e-commerce industry," said Poore. "I look forward to working with Gary to drive further growth for our current customers while bringing our expansive network and strategic solutions to new markets."

Nafus is an enterprise-class software sales executive with nearly 20 years' experience leading sales for some of the world's top software companies, including 10 years at Oracle, where he was Vice President of Sales for several verticals including Oracle Retail North America. Most recently, he joins CommerceHub from Marchex where, as CRO, he oversaw the mobile advertising analytics platform's Sales, Client Services and Marketing departments. Previously, Nafus was Managing Director of Americas for Kenshoo, a global leader in agile marketing.

"I'm excited to join CommerceHub during a time when the company is working strategically with both retailers and brands to meet the increasing demands of consumers to find and buy anything at anytime from anywhere," Nafus said.

In February, CommerceHub announced 2016 revenue of $100.6 million, a 15% year-over-year increase from 2015. Revenue for the core drop-ship business grew 18%.

About CommerceHub:

CommerceHub is a distributed commerce network connecting supply, demand and delivery that helps retailers and brands increase sales by expanding product assortments, promoting products on the channels that perform, and enabling rapid, on-time customer delivery. With its robust platform and proven scalability, CommerceHub helped nearly 10,000 retailers, brands, and distributors achieve an estimated $13+ billion in Gross Merchandise Value in 2016.

