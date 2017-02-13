Commissioner of Canada Elections Announces the Laying of Canada Elections Act Charges

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 13, 2017) - The Commissioner of Canada Elections, Mr. Yves Côté, has announced that two charges have been laid under the Canada Elections Act, as requested by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr. Martial Boudreau is charged with altering, defacing or destroying a ballot and taking a ballot out of a polling station.

The charges were filed on January 18, 2017 in the Provincial Court of New Brunswick in Tracadie-Sheila. Details of the charges can be found on the Commissioner's website at www.cef-cce.gc.ca.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is an independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act and the federal Referendum Act.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) is responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to federal law enforcement agencies across Canada.