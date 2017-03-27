Commissioner of Canada Elections Announces the Laying of Canada Elections Act Charges

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - The Commissioner of Canada Elections, Mr. Yves Côté, has announced that five charges have been laid under the Canada Elections Act (the Act), as requested by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The charges, against Mr. Joseph Patrick Shannon, relate to contributions to registered associations and candidates of registered parties between January 1, 2008 and December 31, 2015, which exceeded the contribution limits established under the Act.

The charges were filed on March 16, 2017 in the Provincial Court of Nova Scotia. Details of the charges can be found on the Commissioner's website at www.cef-cce.gc.ca.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is an independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act and the federal Referendum Act.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) is responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to federal law enforcement agencies across Canada.