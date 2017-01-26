Commonwealth Club of San Francisco, California Welcomes Award-Winning Dr. Andrew Campbell, As He Focuses on Common, Costly and Curable Medical Mysteries

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Dr. Andrew Campbell, the twelve-time award winner for excellence in health care and the treatment of patients, will be lecturing at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, California on April 20th, 2017. Dr. Campbell, previously Board Certified in Family Medicine, Geriatrics, and Forensic Medicine, with over 80 peer-reviewed articles published, has transitioned his focus on holistic and naturopathic lifestyles.

In July of last year, he released his book, "Inflammation: The Key to Longevity -- An Expert's Guide To Fighting Inflammation" a work that has grown from his four-decade career in the medical field. Here Dr. Campbell explains how many "medical mysteries" and "misdiagnosed illnesses" can be resolved by simply altering daily living; from common foods that are eaten to the detergents that are used.

Along with many other top industry leaders, Dr. Campbell will continue to carry on his personal mission of putting the care back in healthcare and to treat and prevent disease using scientifically supported natural methods. Attendees will learn the importance and need to lower the acidity of the blood to ward off heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

"I am not beholden to insurance companies or big pharmaceutical industries. I have zero personal agenda. I'm out to speak the truth and bring you the facts," said Dr. Campbell. For many, this engagement will be an unforgettable and life changing event. For more information on Dr. Andrew Campbell's book or his work, please contact support@drandrewcampbell.com, or at his website, http://www.DrAndrewCampbell.com.

Elol Enterprises LLC owns and operates www.drandrewcampbell.com.