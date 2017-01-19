Communities Coming Together to Celebrate Canada's Stories Through Art

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Today, MP Darshan Kang and MLA Jamie Kleinstueber joined the team at Vivo for Healthier Generations in North Central Calgary to announce funding for an exciting community art project in celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Supported by the Federal Government's Canada 150 Fund, the project facilitated by Vivo will invite professional and amateur artists to work with community members to capture their inspiring stories in two art pieces that will serve as an enduring Canada 150 legacy.

"In 2017, to highlight Canada's diversity, communities are going to be at the heart of the celebrations for the 150th anniversary of Confederation," said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage. "The Vivo for Healthier Generations project will celebrate regional multiculturalism through art and community engagement. Make the most of this opportunity to strengthen the bonds that unite members of your community!"

The art pieces will represent a mosaic of themes that unite the community; serving to define identity, foster understanding and increase social connection. The finished artwork will be exhibited as part of a rotating show at Vivo, local schools and community/cultural organizations.

"Vivo embraces and celebrates diversity, community and the common thread that unites us all -- life. We are thrilled to receive this opportunity to engage Calgarians in an artistic journey of self-awareness and identity, showcasing vibrant connected communities where people are proud to live, work and play," enthuses Vivo CEO Cynthia Watson.

Requests for proposals from established and/or emerging artists are due February 3, 2017. The successful candidates will be able to facilitate a welcoming and creative environment to help the community's stories come alive and assist with creating a common community vision.

The finished art pieces will be unveiled at Vivo's Alberta Culture Days celebration at the end of September 2017.

Interested applicants can learn more at vivo.ca.

Canada 150

The goal of the Canada 150 Fund is to create opportunities for Canadians to participate in local, regional, and national celebrations that contribute to building a sense of pride and attachment to Canada.

Vivo is on a mission to raise healthier generations in Calgary, and beyond. We're a self-sustaining charity committed to pioneering solutions to get all Canadians moving more, sitting less and connecting with their communities. Our roots are in north-central Calgary where we operate a leading regional recreation centre.