Communities in Edmonton and area receive over $3 million in celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation

Western Economic Diversification Canada's 150 Community Infrastructure Program and Canadian Heritage's Canada 150 Fund and Canada Cultural Spaces Fund invests in 21 projects that celebrate our communities and shared heritage

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - Western Economic Diversification Canada

Twenty-one community projects in Edmonton and the surrounding area will receive a total of over $3 million through the Government of Canada's Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, Canada 150 Fund and Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to help communities modernize local recreation facilities, as well as improve social and cultural infrastructure and programs.

These funding programs are part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies and $168.2 million over two years through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to deliver community funding across the country.

Through investments in community, social and cultural infrastructure and programs, the Government of Canada is supporting the legacy of many Canadians who have invested their time, energy and spirit into improving the cultural and recreational opportunities for people of all ages within their communities.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes that cultural and recreational activities bring communities together and contributes to our overall health and well-being. The renewed facilities and programs not only respond to the demand for community infrastructure improvements, but also provide us an opportunity to celebrate the people of this great country."

- The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada; and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"A healthy, strong and thriving community depends on sporting facilities, community recreation centres and outdoor spaces to encourage individuals to stay active. Investing in local recreation and cultural spaces will achieve this goal, and will help to foster an energized community."

- Randy Boissonnault, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The funding awarded to local projects through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program will enhance our city greatly. On behalf of City Council and residents of Edmonton, we thank the Government of Canada for this investment in Queen Elizabeth Park. As the future home to Western Canada's first curated Indigenous Art Park, enhancements to this central location in our river valley will provide a safe, accessible place where Edmontonians can gather to connect with nature and the cultural history of this site."

- His Worship Don Iveson, Mayor, City of Edmonton

Backgrounder

Government of Canada invests in Edmonton and area community infrastructure

Announcement by the Hon. Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and MP (Edmonton Mill Woods) and Randy Boissonnault, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and MP (Edmonton Centre) on behalf of the Hon. Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage and the Hon. Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification.

Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (Department of Western Economic Diversification Canada)

Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in local improvements to communities across the country, starting in 2016-17. A total of $46.2 million was allocated for projects across Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba). Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) is responsible for administering the program in the West.

Organization Project Location Federal Funding Brookside Park/Riverbend Community League & City of Edmonton Update Brookside park Edmonton, AB $20,700 County of Wetaskiwin No.10 Upgrade recreational facilities at the Winfield Arena Winfield, AB $104,302 Edmonton Soccer Association Upgrade exterior drainage system and landscaping at Edmonton Soccer Centre West Edmonton, AB $90,760 Griesbach Community League & City of Edmonton Construct Maple Leaf Playground in the community of Griesbach Edmonton, AB $235,428 Lendrum Community League & City of Edmonton Redevelop the Lendrum Park spray deck Edmonton, AB $28,863 Onoway Curling Association Upgrade walkway and frost barrier at Onoway curling rink Onoway, AB $9,020 red Renovate the Riviere Qui Barre Arena Sturgeon County, AB $200,000 Shamrock Curling Society Modernize the Shamrock Curling Club Edmonton, AB $37,100 Steele Heights Community League & City of Edmonton Construct spray park in Steele Heights Jubilee Park Edmonton, AB $78,741 Strathcona County Modernize curling rink at the Glen Allan Recreation Complex in Strathcona County Sherwood Park, AB $500,000 The City of Edmonton Upgrade Queen Elizabeth Park Edmonton, AB $500,000 The City of St. Albert Build an Indigenous healing garden within the Red Willow Park Trail System St. Albert, AB $137,000 The Young Men's Christian Association of Edmonton Upgrade Jamie Platz Family YMCA Edmonton, AB $296,615 Town of Calmar Upgrade the Mike Karbonik Arena Calmar, AB $500,000

Canada 150 Fund (Department of Canadian Heritage)

The Government of Canada established the Canada 150 Fund to create opportunities for Canadians to participate in local, regional and national celebrations that will provide lasting legacies for future generations.

With a budget of $200 million, the Canada 150 Fund has allowed hundreds of organization to submit funding applications for activities that will mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Organization Project Location Federal Funding Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts Celebrate Canada 150 Ukrainian Festival Edmonton, AB $17,000 City of St. Albert Celebrating Community St. Albert, AB $61,250 Ice on Whyte Festival Society Ordinary People... Extraordinary Stories Edmonton, AB $37,500 Town of Redwater Canada 150: Celebrating 150 Years of Multiculturalism Redwater, AB $15,000

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (Department of Canadian Heritage)

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (CCSF) program seeks to improve physical conditions for artistic creativity and arts presentation or exhibition. It is also designed to increase access for Canadians to performing, visual, and media arts, and to museum collections and heritage displays.

Organization Project Location Federal Funding City of Fort Saskatchewan Fort Heritage Precinct Collection Storage Upgrades Fort Saskatchewan, AB $34,841 Leduc #1 Energy Discovery Center Museum Storage and Energy Savings Project Leduc County, AB $48,515 Stony Plain and Parkland Pioneer Museum Society Legacy Street Expansion Stony Plain, AB $100,000

TOTAL FEDERAL INVESTMENT ANNOUNCED: $3,052,635

Stay Connected

Twitter: @WD_Canada, @canada150th, @MinisterISED, @CdnHeritage, @CityofEdmonton.

Hashtag: #Canada150

Website: WD Homepage, Canada 150 Homepage, City of Edmonton

Facebook: @canada150th

Instagram: @canada150

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Additional Links

- Western Economic Diversification Canada: Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Fund

- Canadian Heritage: Canada 150 Fund

- Backgrounder: The 150th Anniversary of Confederation in 2017

- Government of Canada Announces Support for Community Infrastructure in Alberta

IF THERE IS A DISCREPANCY BETWEEN ANY PRINTED VERSION AND THE ELECTRONIC VERSION OF THIS NEWS RELEASE, THE ELECTRONIC VERSION WILL PREVAIL.