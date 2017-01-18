Communities in northern and central Alberta receive over $1.7 million in celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation

Western Economic Diversification Canada's 150 Community Infrastructure Program and Canadian Heritage Canada 150 Fund invests in 14 projects that celebrate our communities and shared heritage

FORT MCMURRAY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) - Western Economic Diversification Canada

Fourteen communities in northern and central Alberta will receive a total of over $1.7 million through the Government of Canada's Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program and Canada 150 Fund and Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to help communities modernize local recreation facilities, as well as improve social and cultural infrastructure and programs.

These funding programs are part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies and $168.2 million over two years through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to deliver community funding across the country.

Through investments in community, social and cultural infrastructure and programs, the Government of Canada is supporting the legacy of many Canadians who have invested their time, energy and spirit into improving the cultural and recreational opportunities for people of all ages within their communities.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes that cultural and recreational activities bring communities together and contributes to our overall health and well-being. The renewed facilities and programs not only respond to the demand for community infrastructure improvements, but also provide us an opportunity to celebrate the people of this great country."

- The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada; and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The communities of Wood Buffalo have deep roots and a rich history. Investments like these help the people of our region connect with each other and celebrate our unique history and culture."

- Melissa Blake, Mayor, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Backgrounder

Government of Canada Invests in central and northern Alberta Community Infrastructure

Announcement by the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and MP (Edmonton Mill Woods) on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage and the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development.

Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (Department of Western Economic Diversification)

Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in local improvements to communities across the country, starting in 2016-17. A total of $46.2 million was allocated for projects across Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba). Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) is responsible for administering the program in the West.

Organization Project Location Federal Funding Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Expand the Youth and Elders Lodge Fort Chipewyan, AB $404,789 Bigstone Cree Nation Upgrade recreation facilities on the Bigstone Cree Nation reserves Wabasca, AB $150,350 Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement Upgrade recreation complex at Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement Caslan, AB $125,000 Elk Point and District Agricultural Society Upgrade the A.G. Ross Arena Elk Point, AB $54,235 Mannville & District Agricultural Society Enhance the Mannville Centennial ice arena Mannville, AB $95,824 Marwayne Agricultural Society Repair and expand the Marwayne Arena Marwayne, AB $75,000 Portage College Renovate the entrance of the Lac La Biche County Pool Lac La Biche, AB $72,100 Smoky Lake Agricultural Society Renovate the arena in the Smoky Lake Complex Smoky Lake, AB $125,100 Town of Bruderheim Renovate the Bruderheim arena Bruderheim, AB $169,500 Town of Two Hills Renovate the arena Two Hills, AB $188,475 Victoria Trail Agricultural Society Renovate the community centre Waskatenau, AB $80,000

Canada 150 Fund (Department of Canadian Heritage)

The Government of Canada established the Canada 150 Fund to create opportunities for Canadians to participate in local, regional and national celebrations that will provide lasting legacies for future generations.

With a budget of $200 million, the Canada 150 Fund has allowed hundreds of organization to submit funding applications for activities that will mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Organization Project Location Federal Funding Janvier Sekweha Youth Centre Chard, AB $47,000 St. Paul and District Arts Foundation 150 Years - Canada Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow St. Paul, AB $24,000

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (Department of Canadian Heritage)

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (CCSF) program seeks to improve physical conditions for artistic creativity and arts presentation or exhibition. It is also designed to increase access for Canadians to performing, visual, and media arts, and to museum collections and heritage displays.

Organization Project Location Federal Funding Fort McMurray Historical Society Flood Recovery: Equipment Upgrade Fort McMurray, AB $140,000

TOTAL FEDERAL INVESTMENT ANNOUNCED: $1,751,373

