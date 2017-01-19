Communities in northwest Alberta receive over $400,000 in celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation

Western Economic Diversification Canada's 150 Community Infrastructure Program and Canadian Heritage Canada 150 Fund invests in six projects that celebrate our communities and shared heritage

Six communities in northwest Alberta will receive a total of over $400,000 through the Government of Canada's Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program and Canada 150 Fund and Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to help communities modernize local recreation facilities, as well as improve social and cultural infrastructure and programs.

These funding programs are part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies and $168.2 million over two years through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to deliver community funding across the country.

Through investments in community, social and cultural infrastructure and programs, the Government of Canada is supporting the legacy of many Canadians who have invested their time, energy and spirit into improving the cultural and recreational opportunities for people of all ages within their communities.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes that cultural and recreational activities bring communities together and contributes to our overall health and well-being. The renewed facilities and programs not only respond to the demand for community infrastructure improvements, but also provide us an opportunity to celebrate the people of this great country."

- The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada; and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"We appreciate the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to developing a new relationship with municipalities. In particular, we appreciate this government's support for projects such as our Performing Arts and Media Centre feasibility study that is assisting us in planning for the future of our region."

- His Worship Bill Given, Mayor, City of Grande Prairie

Backgrounder

Government of Canada invests in northwest Alberta community infrastructure

Announcement by the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (Department of Western Economic Diversification)

Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in local improvements to communities across the country, starting in 2016-17. $46.2 million was allocated for projects across Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba). Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) is responsible for administering the program in the West.

Organization Project Location Federal Funding Deadwood Community League Renovate community hall and baseball diamond Deadwood, AB $44,676 Town of Beaverlodge Renovate the indoor pool Beaverlodge, AB $95,000 Town of High Level Repair and upgrade Centennial Park High Level, AB $119,625 Town of Rainbow Lake Renovate the arena to include a fitness centre Rainbow Lake, AB $75,000 Wembley Parks & Recreation Society & Town of Wembley Upgrade the Sunset Park playground Wembley, AB $50,000

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (Department of Canadian Heritage)

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (CCSF) program seeks to improve physical conditions for artistic creativity and arts presentation or exhibition. It is also designed to increase access for Canadians to performing, visual, and media arts, and to museum collections and heritage displays.

Organization Project Location Federal Funding City of Grande Prairie Grande Prairie Regional Performing and Media Arts Centre Feasibility Study Grande Prairie, AB $19,731

TOTAL FEDERAL INVESTMENT ANNOUNCED: $404,032

