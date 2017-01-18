Communities in south-central Alberta receive over $1.6 million in celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation

Western Economic Diversification Canada's 150 Community Infrastructure Program invests in five projects that celebrate our communities.

STRATHMORE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) - Western Economic Diversification Canada

The communities of Strathmore, Siksika Nation, Airdrie, Banff, Stoney Nation, Standard and Chestermere will receive a total of over $1.6 million through the Government of Canada's Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program to help communities modernize local recreation facilities and community infrastructure.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to deliver further community funding across the country, starting in 2016-17, with Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) being responsible for administering the program in Western Canada.

Through investments in community, social and cultural infrastructure and programs, the Government of Canada is supporting the legacy of many Canadians who have invested their time, energy and spirit into improving the cultural and recreational opportunities for people of all ages within their communities.

Quotes

"Throughout Canada, communities are adding improved infrastructure and amenities for use by residents and visitors alike. The new Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program-funded arenas and recreational facilities in Strathmore, Airdrie, Siksika Nation, Standard, Stoney Nation, Chestermere, and Banff will be enjoyed for generations to come."

- Darshan Kang, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure grants are a welcomed way to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary of confederation. Quality cultural, social and recreation infrastructure is important for healthy, vibrant communities and citizen well-being."

- His Worship Michael Ell, Mayor of the Town of Strathmore

Backgrounder

Government of Canada invests in south-central Alberta's community infrastructure

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in local improvements to communities across the country, starting in 2016-17. $46.2 million was allocated for projects across Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba). Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) is responsible for administering the program in the West.

CIP 150 supports projects seeking to renovate, expand, and improve existing community infrastructure. Priority was given to projects that upgrade recreational facilities, advance a clean growth economy, and have a positive impact on Indigenous communities and peoples.

A Government of Canada CIP 150 investment of $1,638,814 was announced today for work on 7 recreational and cultural projects in south central Alberta.

Organization Project Location Federal Funding Chestermere Regional Community Association Enhance energy efficiency at the Chestermere Regional Recreation Centre Chestermere, AB $41,423 City of Airdrie Upgrade the Ron Ebbesen Arena Airdrie, AB $293,425 Siksika Nation Renovate the Siksika Deerfoot Sportsplex Siksika, AB $409,500 Standard & District Agricultural Society Enhance light energy efficiency at the Standard and Rosebud Arena Standard, AB $50,000 Stoney Tribal Administration Renovate facilities at the Morley Community Recreation Centre Morley, AB $150,000 Town of Banff Enhance energy efficiency at the Fenlands Banff Recreation Centre Banff, AB $244,466 Town of Strathmore Upgrade the ice plant system at the Strathmore Family Centre Arena Strathmore, AB $450,000

