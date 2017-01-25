Community Associations Institute (CAI) Welcomes New Chapter in Canada

FALLS CHURCH, VA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Community Associations Institute (CAI), the leading authority in community association governance, education, and management is proud to announce the establishment of a Canadian chapter that will be known as CAI Canada and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

One in eight households in Canada, particularly in major metropolitan areas like Toronto, Montreal, Quebec, and Vancouver, are located in condominium communities. This trend is expected to increase, and as the number of Canadian condominium associations grows, the Canadian government plans to overhaul and strengthen its longstanding Condominium Reform Act.

CAI Canada joins the 60 CAI chapters in the United States and South Africa, as well as housing leaders in a number of other countries including Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

"Through this new chapter, community managers and homeowners, as well as business partners, will have access to unparalleled networking opportunities," said Crystal Wallace, CAE, CAI's vice president of membership and chapter relations. Wallace added, "And all CAI members receive invaluable access to educational resources, publications, and industry events."

For more than forty years, CAI has offered education and guidance for community association homeowners, volunteer board members, and businesses serving these communities. Through CAI Canada, the local business community, government, university students, and others will benefit from CAI resources and training, including its comprehensive education and credentialing programs.

In addition to training and development, the CAI Canada Chapter will offer members the opportunity to attend networking and social events.

"CAI Canada will work to promote industry best practices as well as foster collaboration among local professionals and with other CAI chapters," said Denise Lash, CAI Canada committee member.

"This is one more step in establishing CAI as an international network of professional managers and community leaders," said Thomas M. Skiba, CAE, CAI's chief executive officer. "And in establishing this new chapter, CAI can provide community managers in Canada with access to industry credentials and professional designations that are recognized throughout the world."

CAI Canada will host its first seminar, AirBNB, the Uber Factor of Condominium Living: An International Perspective, on February 15 at noon to 1:00 p.m. EST. This free, virtual webinar is currently accepting registrations online here.

CAI Canada's inaugural committee members include:

Denise Lash, Lash Condo Law

Shawn Pulver, Macdonald Sager Manis LLP

Yasmeen Nurmohamed, Royale Grande Property Management Ltd.

Vanessa Van Dette, Whitehill Residential

Roger Thompson, FirstService Residential

Michael Le Page, Maple Ridge Community Management Ltd.

Michael Kalisperas, Royale Grande Property Management Ltd.

For additional information about Community Associations Institute, please visit www.caionline.org. For additional information on the CAI Canada Chapter, visit www.caicanada.com.

About Community Associations Institute (CAI)

Community Associations Institute (CAI) is a national nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization founded in 1973 to foster competent, responsive community associations through research, training and education. CAI is an international membership organization dedicated to building better communities. With more than 34,000 members, CAI works in partnership with 61 chapters, including a chapter in South Africa, as well as with housing leaders in a number of other countries, including Australia, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. We work to identify and meet the evolving needs of the professionals and volunteers who serve associations, by being a trusted forum for the collaborative exchange of knowledge and information, and by helping our members learn, achieve and excel. Our mission is to inspire professionalism, effective leadership and responsible citizenship-ideals reflected in associations that are preferred places to call home. For more information, visit www.caionline.org.