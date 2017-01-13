Community Associations Institute Launches First-Ever CAI Pets Campaign

Pets campaign will include a national pet photo contest with winning pet featured on the cover of CAI's award-winning Common Ground magazine

FALLS CHURCH, VA--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - Community Associations Institute (CAI), the leading authority in community association education, governance and management, proudly announces its first-ever pets campaign to honor the nearly 80 million dogs, cats, fish, birds, and other pets living in U.S. households. CAI Pets will provide a wide range of homeowner resources for pet owners who live in more than 338,000 community associations.

To kick off the campaign, CAI will launch a national Pet Cover Photo Contest. The winning pet will be featured on the cover of CAI's May/June edition of Common Ground magazine. The competition is open to all pet owners living in a community association. CAI is accepting submissions for the CAI Pet Photo Contest now through February 17. Submissions can be accepted at www.caionline.org/caipets.

Additional resources and events for the CAI Pets campaign include:

Pets & HOAs- CAI is sponsoring a national pets survey with findings released this spring.

A special demonstration and discussion on the topic of service animals versus emotional support pets will be held at the 2017 CAI Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, May 3-6.

"There's no doubt that pets play an important role in millions of American households, and that's why communities nationwide work to accommodate homeowners and their pets, while respecting the rights of all residents," said CAI Chief Executive Officer Thomas Skiba, CAE. "Now, more than ever before, pet facilities such as play areas, dog-walking services and pet day care are common community resources, and this campaign is one of the several ways we honor pet owners and their valuable companions."

For more information about the CAI Pets campaign, please visit: www.caionline.org/caipets and to keep up-to-date on the CAI Pets campaign, follow us at #CAIPets.

About Community Associations Institute (CAI)

Community Associations Institute (CAI) is a national nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization founded in 1973 to foster competent, responsive community associations through research, training and education. CAI is an international membership organization dedicated to building better communities. With more than 34,000 members, CAI works in partnership with 60 chapters, including a chapter in South Africa, as well as with housing leaders in a number of other countries, including Australia, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. We work to identify and meet the evolving needs of the professionals and volunteers who serve associations, by being a trusted forum for the collaborative exchange of knowledge and information, and by helping our members learn, achieve and excel. Our mission is to inspire professionalism, effective leadership and responsible citizenship -- ideals reflected in associations that are preferred places to call home. For more information, visit www.caionline.org.

