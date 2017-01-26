Community centre renovation for local residents in the Montreal neighbourhood of Saint-Leonard

Government of Canada supports community project of the Fabrique de la Paroisse de Sainte Angele

Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects such as this one by the Fabrique de la Paroisse de Sainte-Angèle, which contribute to the strength and vitality of all regions of the country.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, Nicola Di Iorio, Member of Parliament for Saint-Léonard-Saint-Michel, announced that the Fabrique de la Paroisse de Sainte-Angèle has been granted $37,437 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, to renovate its community centre.

The Fabrique de la Paroisse de Sainte-Angèle, a non-profit organization, administers the community centre adjacent to Sainte-Angèle church in Saint-Léonard. The community centre has a hall that can accommodate 180 people and five smaller rooms for various activities, such as community meals and family gatherings. The rooms are also used for weekly choir practice and the grand annual bazaar organized by the residents in October. The Saint-Vincent de Paul Society also uses the rooms to store and distribute food baskets to the needy in the borough of Saint-Léonard.

The funding awarded through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) will enable the Fabrique de la Paroisse de Sainte-Angèle to repair the roof, replace some of the windows, change the hinges on the main door and replace the heating and lighting system.

"Facilities like the community centre of the Fabrique de la Paroisse de Sainte-Angèle are prime gathering places. Today, as it was 150 years ago, coming together to meet others is an important way of building strong communities. The financial support we give to our communities clearly shows that the Government of Canada is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in Canada."

Nicola Di Iorio, Member of Parliament for Saint-Léonard-Saint-Michel

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting projects like this one by the Fabrique de la Paroisse de Sainte-Angèle, which mobilize and unite our communities. These projects strengthen Canada's communities, stimulate economic activity and benefit families and the middle class."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are delighted about the support from CED, which will help us modernize the facilities of our community centre. The work will make the premises safer and more comfortable for the entire community."

Yohann Leroux, Parish Priest and President of the Fabrique de la Paroisse de Sainte-Angèle

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

