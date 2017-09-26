Continuing Their Partnership With Community IX, EdgeConneX Brings FL-IX to Their Miami-01 Facility, Offering Advanced Peering Opportunities to the Miami Metro Area

HERNDON, VA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - EdgeConneX®, specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, today announces their continued partnership with Community IX, an organization dedicated to improving interconnectivity and reducing cost between networks. Community IX's Miami-based Internet Exchange, FL-IX, will build a connectivity node into EdgeConneX's Miami-01 Edge Data Center® (EDC). Purpose-built to provide customers with the fastest and most secure facility for delivery of content and applications, the 32,000-square-foot EDC provides its customers with the lowest latency options available.

With 80-plus unique networks accessible over FL-IX, it reaches more data centers in a metro area than any other Internet Exchange. FL-IX offers a fully redundant switching fabric with near-perfect uptime availability. Since the establishment of FL-IX, they have experienced over 200Gbps of peak traffic after only two years. FL-IX will allow ISPs, content providers and enterprises to quickly, cost-effectively and easily exchange IP traffic at several sites in the greater Miami metro area. This expansion provides ECX customers the opportunity to be cost-effective in their peering strategy throughout the Southeast.

"Following our recent announcement about deploying CIX-ATL into the EdgeConneX Atlanta Edge Data Center, we are eager to deploy FL-IX in their Miami-01 facility," notes Dave Temkin, Chairman of the Board, Community IX. "This partnership greatly expands peering in the greater Miami metro area and allows EdgeConneX customers to quickly, cost-effectively and easily exchange IP traffic."

"EdgeConneX is excited continue our relationship with Community IX, announcing continued peering opportunities with FL-IX from our Miami-01 Edge Data Center," says Clint Heiden, chief commercial officer, EdgeConneX. "It's our continued goal to offer a wide range of advanced interconnection opportunities with exceptional connectivity services at every Edge Data Center in our global portfolio."

