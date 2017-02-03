Community Leaders flipping flapjacks at the Enbridge Annual Winterlude Pancake Breakfast

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - On Saturday, February 4, Enbridge Gas Distribution (Enbridge) will be kicking off Winterlude by hosting its thirteenth-annual free pancake breakfast. Many of Ottawa's elected officials and community representatives will be in attendance. All are invited for free pancakes and hot chocolate as they start their day of winter festivities.

Enbridge is proud to support this classic Canadian winter celebration in Ottawa and the pancake breakfast is one of Winterlude's most well-attended events, generally attracting thousands of breakfast lovers.

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2017 Time: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (or while supplies last) Location: Marion Dewar Plaza, Ottawa City Hall Who: Mayor Jim Watson

Minister Marie-France Lalonde

Minister Yasir Naqvi

Local councilors, MPs and MPPs

For more information on Enbridge at Winterlude, visit: https://www.enbridgegas.com/corporate/donations-sponsorships/winterlude.aspx

About Enbridge Gas Distribution

Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc. has a more than 165-year history and is Canada's largest natural gas distribution company. It is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Enbridge has ranked as one of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations for the past seven years and was also named as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in 2015. Enbridge Gas Distribution and its affiliates distribute natural gas to over two million customers in Ontario, Quebec, New York State and New Brunswick. For more information, visit www.enbridgegas.com or follow us on Twitter @EnbridgeGasNews.