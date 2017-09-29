Community Supports Wendover Housing Partners' Heritage Village Commons Following Hurricane Irma

Company employees and partners ensure residents safety and comfort in time of need

LONGWOOD, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 29, 2017) - Wendover Housing Partners, a privately held real estate development, investment and management company, today highlights community relationships that helped the company with relief efforts for its Longwood, FL-located affordable senior community, Heritage Village Commons, following Hurricane Irma. Wendover's employees and partners, property residents, and employees' family and friends set a new standard for rapid community-wide response following devastating storms that most significantly affect vulnerable populations.

"Wendover has made it our priority to create and sustain affordable senior housing facilities for the millions of residents age 55 and older who call Florida home. We are committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of these residents during hurricane season and throughout the year," said Lynn Edmondson, Regional Manager, Wendover Management, LLC. "We are proud to have served our residents with the utmost care during this trying time and to highlight the tremendous efforts of our nearby partners and Longwood area organizations."

During the days following Hurricane Irma, a peak of 6.5 million Floridians were without power, and stores across the state struggled to reopen and receive shipments of food and water. Knowing that residents of the Central Florida-located Heritage Village Commons would likely experience these challenges after the storm, Wendover proactively reached out to community partners to assist with relief efforts. Due to these partner relationships and nearby organizations' readiness to support city residents, the safety and comfort of all individuals who chose to remain in the property were quickly addressed during relief efforts.

To ensure residents' safety, constant wellness checks were administered to seniors on the property during the days following the hurricane. Additionally, The Salvation Army and the Wendover Management Team, with the assistance of Heathrow Country Club, provided meals for residents. The Longwood Fire Department provided ice for those in need. Once electricity was restored, the Longwood Police Department went door-to-door in the early hours of the morning to inform residents of such.

"We were overwhelmed by the enormous outpour of compassion and support for the residents of Heritage Village Commons," said Ashley Martin, Resident Manager. "All residents are safe, comfortable and thankful for the efforts provided by Wendover partners and members of the community."

Wendover would like to extend a special thanks to:

Community Emergency Response Team, Eugene Gray, Longwood Citizen Volunteer

Community Emergency Response Team Chief Jorge Schlaefu and Members Robert Silva and Armory Silva

Longwood Police Department; specifically, Sargent Gelm, Corporal Ryan Short and Jesse Smersky

Longwood Fire Department

Resident Manager Ashley Martin's personal friends Nora Gonzalez, Janessa Gursky, Jennifer Negron, and Ron and Marci Fletcher

Toni Curlin, Heathrow Country Club

CORT Furniture Family; Sabrina Mendoza, Jasmine Edge and team

Heritage Village Commons residents', Paulette Rhodes and Albert Gilbert

Wendover Employees; specifically, Brittany Rice and daughter, Hannah Gray, David Lobsinger, Lynn Edmondson, Ashley Martin, Denice Mills, Scott Wagner, Carlos Tejada, Rachel Muse, Terry Cummins, Jonathon Wolf, Yoally Rothenberg, Nancy Wolf, Lyndell McCormack and Susane Russell

Numerous Facebook Donors

Salvation Army; specifically, Sheed and Julia Tarnue





